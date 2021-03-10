TAUNTON -- The Attleboro High volleyball team battled back from a two-game deficit and pulled within one run of forcing a decisive fifth game before bowing to Taunton High 3-1 Wednesday in a Hockomock League match as the Tigers prevailed 25-11, 25-10, 17-25. 25-20.
Lily Boedeker totaled 11 digs for AHS (1-1), while Natalie Brojek notched six service aces. Senior Christa Greening came on in reserve and was solid with her serving and backline defense.
Norton 3, Bellingham 0
BELLINGHAM -- The Lancers captured their Tri-Valley League season debut, downing the Blackhawks 25-19, 26-24, 25-23.
Sophomore middle hitter Kacie Cousineau (11 service aces), junior middle hitter Lexi Fleming (seven kills) and sophomore Kate Andy (13 assists) sparked Norton. The Lancers make their home debut Thursday against Bellingham.
Sharon 3, Foxboro 2
FOXBORO -- The Eagles stole the momentum away from Foxboro, winning the decisive fifth game to prevail 3-2 in the Hockomock League match as Sharon won, 15-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-27, 15-7.
Kelsey Treweek (12 digs) and Pam Nelson (seven digs) paced the derfense for the Warriors, while Shannon MacDonald had four blocks.
