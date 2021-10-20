CANTON — The Tri-County Regional High volleyball team notched its 17th victory of the season with a 3-0 victory at Blue Hills Regional Wednesday in a Mayflower League match, prevailing 25-9, 25-8, 25-16.
Senior Amy Freitas sparked the Cougars with 13 digs, 12 assists and seven service aces. Ava Cossette (10 digs, five service aces) and Keegan LeBlanc (10 digs, five kills) also sparked Tri-County (17-2), which has a rematch with Blue Hills Friday in Franklin.
Medway 3, Norton 0
NORTON — Tri-Valley League power Medway never allowed the Lancers to gain any steam offensively in taking a 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 victory. Bella Vittorini (10 digs) and Sophia Santangelo (five kills) paced Norton (7-9), which closes out the regular season Friday at home against Dedham.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 1
DARTMOUTH — The Shamrocks carved out a Catholic Central League win over the Spartans 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20. Sophomore setter Regan Gill guided the Bishop Feehan attack. The Shamrocks next have a CCL match Sunday afternoon at Cardinal Spellman.
Apponequet 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2
REHOBOTH — The Falcons lost a heartbreaker of a South Coast Conference match to the Lakers, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-5. Kianna Reuter (12 kills, six digs) and Lucy Latour (nine kills, three service aces) paced D-R (5-11), which next has a non-league match at home Friday against East Bridgewater.
