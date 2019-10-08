EASTON — Kiera Dempsey tallied six of her team-high 22 service points to get the Cougars a six-point advantage in the match-deciding fifth set as Tri-County Vocational High pulled out a 3-2 win over Southeastern Regional by scores of 18-25, 26-24, 25-15, 17-25, 15-11 in their Mayflower League match Tuesday.
Dempsey added 25 digs and eight kills to go along with her 22 service points. Amy Freitas contributed 14 service points, 12 digs and 12 assists while teammate Jitarra Ellis had six kills and six blocks.
The Cougars (9-5) host Bristol Plymouth on Thursday.
Foxboro 3, Norton 1
NORTON — Grace Boudreau had 19 service points to go with five aces and 14 kills as the Warriors prevailed over the Lancers, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14 in a non-league match.
Shannon McDonald added five kills and two blocks for Foxboro while Pam Nelson had 10 service points and three aces. Shakirah Ketant chipped in eight kills in the win.
Norton’s Destiny McGrath had 19 digs, Vicky Whang added 12 assists with five kills, and Lexi Fleming had six kills. The Lancers (4-9), are at Westwood Friday.
