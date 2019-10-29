The Tri-County Vocational High volleyball team fell in the final two sets as Old Colony Regional Voke took a 3-1 win in the State Vocational Tournament semifinals Tuesday.
Kiera Dempsey impressed for the Cougars with 23 digs, 15 kills and 11 service points, but it was not enough against Old Colony, which took a 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 25-15 win.
Amy Freitas contributed 17 assists, 14 service points and eight digs while teammate Cam Schweitzer had six kills and five blocks.
The MIAA Tournament-bound Cougars (11-8) will host Mony Tech in the first round of the first round of the Division 3 Central Sectional on Friday.
