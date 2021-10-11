HANOVER — The Tri- County Regional High volleyball team rallied from a one-game deficit to take a stirring 3-2 decision at South Shore Voke Monday in a Mayflower League match, prevailing 25-15, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12.
Amy Freitas (18 digs, 11 assists, four service aces), Faith Boutin (26 digs, six service aces) and Abby Sousa (eight kills, five blocks) paced the Cougars (13-2).
Tri-County next meets Bristol-Plymouth Wednesday.
Case 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
SWANSEA — The Falcons fell 25-11, 25-11, 25-17 in the South Coast Conference match. MaKayla Motta totaled four kills for D-R (4-8), which hosts Old Rochester Wednesday.
