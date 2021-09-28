FRANKLIN — The Tri-County Regional High volleyball team avenged one of its two losses on the season by upending Westport High, 3-1 Tuesday in a Mayflower League match, prevailing 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18.
Amy Freitas dominated for the Cougars with 21 service points, 17 digs and 18 assists while Kayla Sullivan and Keegan LeBlanc each had 11 kills at the net.
The Cougars (7-2) host Southeastern Regional Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 3, St. Mary’s 0
LYNN — Led by sophomore setter Regan Gill, the Shamrocks took the Catholic Central League match 25-18, 25-20, 25-21.
The Shamrocks (4-3) visit Bishop Fenwick Thursday.
