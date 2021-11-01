FRANKLIN — The Tri-County Regional High volleyball team rallied from a two-game deficit to topple Norfolk Agricultural 3-2 Monday for the MIAA State Vocational Schools Tournament title, winning 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-6, on Monday.
In the decisive fifth game, Kayla Sullivan served five straight points to put the Cougars in front 10-1. Facing the brink of defeat in the third game, Faith Boutin served eight straight points to initiate the Tri-County rally.
The Cougars (19-2) await their seeding and pairing for the MIAA Division 5 Tournament.
Amy Freitas contributed 27 digs, 24 service points and 15 assists for Tri-County in its first meeting with Norfolk Aggie this season. Sullivan finished with 22 service points and nine kills, while Boutin totaled 20 service points with seven aces and 33 digs. Abby Sousa was dynamic at the net with five kills and five blocks,
