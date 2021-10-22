FRANKLIN — The Tri-County High girls volleyball team finished its regular season at 18-2 after taking a 3-0 win over Blue Hills Regional Friday, 25-12, 25-16, 25-11 in the Mayflower-League match.
Abby Sousa recorded nine aces and 10 assists, Hailey Sullivan had six kills and six digs, and Keaton LeBlanc had five aces, kills, and digs for the Cougars. The Cougars will participate in the MIAA Tournament and State Vocational Schools Tournament.
Norton 3, Dedham 0
NORTON — Bella Vittorini (19 digs), Kate Andy (19 assists), and Kacie Cousineau (six kills) all contributed for the Lancers in their 25-8, 25-15, 25-15 victory. Norton finished the regular season at 8-9.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, East Bridgewater 1
REHOBOTH — The Falcons prevailed in the non-league match, 25-22, 25-17, 18-25, 25-11. Makayla Motta (five kills), Kianna Reuter (four kills) and Lauren Kerwin (four kills) were solid at the net for D-R (6-11).
Bishop Stang 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors were unable to get on track, falling 25-14, 25-14, 25-10. Samira Nelson (five service aces) and Leandra Pereira (three kills) sparked Seekonk.
