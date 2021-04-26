FRANKLIN — The Tri- County Regional High volleyball team returned to its winning ways Monday with a 3-0 victory over Blue Hills Regional High in a Mayflower League match, prevailing 25-12, 25-18, 25-15.
The Cougars, rebounding from their first loss of the season, bolted to a 9-0 lead in the first game.
Amy Freitas delivered 22 service points with eight aces, along with nine assists. Gina Castagna (nine assists, four kills) and Cam Schweitzer (nine kills) also contributed for Tri-County.
The Cougars (11-1) visit Blue Hills Wednesday to finish the regular season before beginning Mayflower League playoffs Friday.
