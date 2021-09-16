FRANKLIN — Amy Freitas served the first nine points of the match in guiding the Tri-County Regional High volleyball team to a 3-0 victory over Old Colony Regional High Thursday, prevailing 25-15, 25-10, 25-19 in their Mayflower League match.
Freitas totaled 18 service points overall with eight aces, in addition to contributing seven assists and three kills. Keegan LeBlanc (13 digs, seven kills) and Taylor Sullivan (17 service points with seven aces) also factored prominently.
The Cougars (4-1) host Blackstone Valley Tech Friday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Archbishop Williams 0
BRAINTREE — The Shamrocks posted the Catholic Central League victory, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14.
The defensive and passing skills of Lily Anglin and Maeve Parrish led the way while sophomore Julia Webster had nine kills at the net. The Shamrocks host Greater New Bedford Voke in a non-league match Friday.
