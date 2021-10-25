MEDWAY — The unbeaten King Philip High volleyball team fended off the upset plans of Medway in taking a hard-fought 3-0 decision Monday in the non-league match, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22.
King Philip and the Tri-Valley League member Mustangs battled on even terms through most of the first game and throughout the third game. The Warriors overcame a 22-19 deficit in the third game as Gianna DeLorenzo served five straight points.
DeLorenzo, a senior defensive specialist, totaled 17 service points in the match. Sami Shore (seven kills, three blocks), Ahunna James (seven kills) and Stella Bailey (five digs, four service aces) also sparked KP (18-0). The Warriors resume Hockomock League action Tuesday at Attleboro.
Somerset Berkley 3, Seekonk 0
SOMERSET — The Blue Raiders pinned 25-11, 25-14, 25-8 setbacks on Seekonk in the South Coast Conference match. Emily Pedro sparked the Warrior offense, while Kayla Morency led the defense. Seekonk hosts D-R Wednesday.
Gr. New Bedford Voke 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
NEW BEDFORD — In a South Coast Conference match, the Falcons fell 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 to the Bears.
D-R (6-12) visits Seekonk Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Walpole 0
WALPOLE — Bishop Feehan beat Walpole in a non-league match by scores of 25-18, 25-12, 25-14.
The Shamrocks have a CCL Cup semifinal round match Wednesday at Bishop Fenwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.