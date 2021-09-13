WRENTHAM — The unbeaten King Philip Regional High volleyball team made quick work of Taunton High Monday, winning the Hockomock League match 3-0 by scores of 25-12, 25-12, 25-9.
Bella Bailey totaled 11 service points with four aces for KP, while Ahunna James had 15 service points. Shami Shore (nine kills) and Emily Sawyer (six kills) controlled the front line. King Philip (3-0) is at Stoughton Wednesday.
Franklin 3, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Lily Bodecker accounted for 17 digs, while Julia Leonardo totaled 15 digs and nine kills, but the Bombardiers fell 25-9, 25-20, 25-14.
The Bombardiers (2-1) meet North Attleboro Wednesday.
Mansfield 3, Milford 2
MANSFIELD — Senior captain Julia Kelley and junior setter Isabella Flint twice rallied the Hornets from one-game deficits to guide the Hornets to the Hockomock League win, trumping the Scarlet Hawks 13-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13.
Mansfield (2-0) travels to Foxboro Tuesday.
North Attleboro 3, Sharon 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers overcame a six-point deficit in the second game and then took control of their destiny by scoring the first six points of the third game in the Davenport Division win. Katherine McHoul accounted for 15 assists and Maddy Corsett had 13 kills for North Attleboro (1-1), which hosts Attleboro Wednesday.
Medway 3, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers were unable to overcome early deficits in each of the three games in dropping the Tri-Valley League match 25-8, 25-19, 25-22. Casey Cousineau had three service aces for Norton (2-1).
Stoughton 3, Foxboro 1
STOUGHTON — The Warriors fell behind early in both the second and fourth games in their loss. Mallorie Meyer (17 digs), Sami Sloan (12 digs) and Julianne Pettigrew (eight digs, seven kills) sparked Foxboro. The Warriors (0-3) host Mansfield Wednesday.
Westborough 3, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks opened their season by dropping a non-league match 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.
