TAUNTON — Rallying back from a two-game deficit, the Mansfield High volleyball team lost a Hockomock League battle with Taunton, 3-2, falling 25-11, 25-23, 18-25, 24-26, 15-9 to the Tigers.
Sophomore Isabella Flint accounted for 34 assists and five digs for the Hornets (0-3), while junior outside hitter Julia Kelly totaled 23 digs and 11 service aces.
Senior outside hitter Alina Nowakowski (eight kills, three blocks) and junior middle hitter Nicole Santos (seven kills, six assists, two blocks) factored prominently for Mansfield. At the net, Olivia McGrath (eight kills) and Kacey Veiking (seven kills) were strong, while Ashley Santos (three kills, two service aces) also played well. The Hornets will host the Tigers Thursday.
Milford 3, Attleboro 2
Twice the host Bombardiers had one-game leads, but twice Milford recovered to knot the score, and then won the decisive fifth set in winning the Hockomock League match, 17-25, 25-7, 19-25, 25-14, 15-7.
Junior middle hitter Summer Pereira (six blocks) and Kate Petrosso sparked the Bombardiers to the third-set win and a 2-1 lead. Senior setter Anna Leonardo (10 assists) and junior libero Lily Boedecker (12 digs) were outstanding for the Bombardiers (1-3). AHS next hosts Mansfield Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 3, Foxboro 0
The host Warriors once again went unrewarded in losing to the Tigers in the Hockomock League match, 29-27, 25-21, 25-17. Senior setter Sarah Regan totalled 15 assists and four service aces for Foxboro (0-3). Senior middle hitter Shannon McDonald (nine kills, three blocks) and senior libero Kelsey Treweek (eight digs) also played very well for the Warriors. Foxboro next visits Stoughton Tuesday.
