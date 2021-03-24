MANSFIELD — Kacey Veiking moved into a setter’s role and totaled 20 assists while Alina Nowakowski showed no effects from a broken finger with 10 digs as the Mansfield High volleyball team carved out a 3-1 victory over Attleboro High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match, prevailing 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20.
Nowakowski also had three blocks for the Hornets (3-3). Sarah Dooling (eight kills), Julia Kelly (23 digs, five service aces) and Olivia McGrath (24 digs, six kills, five service aces) were solid for the Hornets.
Junior Lilly Boedeker (16 digs) and senior Ana Leonardo (14 assists, six kills) paced the Bombardiers (1-5). AHS pulled into a 15-all tie with Mansfield in the fourth game behind some strong net play by Kosi Igbobi, defense by Summer Pereira and serves from Kate Petrosso.
Mansfield hosts Franklin Tuesday while AHS entertains King Philip next Wednesday.
Canton 3, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers dropped the first half of a home-and-away series with the Bulldogs, falling 25-21, 25-8, 25-19.
North Attleboro (1-3) visits Canton Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.