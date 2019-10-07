WRENTHAM — The frontline blocking and hitting of Catherine Waldeck was too much for Oliver Ames High to contend with as the MIAA Tournament-bound King Philip Regional High volleyball team carved out a 3-0 victory in the Hockomock League match Monday, prevailing 25-19, 25-19, 25-11 over the Tigers.
Waldeck totaled 11 kills and two blocks at the net for KP (11-2), while Ally MacNamara had five kills. On the backline, Emma Brooks (five digs, four service aces) and Nicole Coughlan (six service aces, five kills) also starred. The Warriors host Foxboro Thursday.
North Attleboro 3, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — The Rocketeers pulled out the third and fourth sets to earn the 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17 Hockomock League victory.
Kelsey Treweek had 22 digs for the Warriors while Grace Boudreau (13 kills, three blocks) and Shannon McDonald (seven kills, six blocks) helped on the front line. Pam Nelson tallied 12 service points while Maddie O’Brien added 23 assists.
Foxboro (7-6) visits Norton Tuesday while North Attleboro (8-4) travels to Mansfield on Thursday.
Mansfield 3, Taunton 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets kept their postseason hopes alive with a Hockomock League win over the Tigers, taking the match 27-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22. Ashley Santos (14 service points, seven kills), Julia Buiser (nine digs, nine service points) and Emily Dardinski (11 service points) paced the Hornets (5-7), who next host North Attleboro Thursday.
Old Rochester 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Bulldogs downed Seekonk in the South Coast Conference match 25-17, 25-17, 25-14. Elizabeth Dyson (seven kills, five service aces) and Kaylee Fonseca (10 digs, five service aces) sparked the Warriors (2-12), who visit Wareham Wednesday.
Apponequet 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
LAKEVILLE — The Falcons were unable to mount much of an attack in losing the South Coast Conference match to the Lakers, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11. The Falcons (2-10), next visit Greater New Bedford Voke Wednesday.
Tri-County 3, Old Colony 0
FRANKLIN — North Attleboro’s Kiara Dempsey accounted for 20 digs, 19 service points and 11 kills as Tri-County moved within a victory of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament with a 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 Mayflower League win.
Jitara Ellis (five kills, four blocks) and Hannah Wills (10 digs, nine service points) also guided the Cougars (8-5), who next visit Southeastern Regional Tuesday.
