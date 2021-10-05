WRENTHAM — The unbeaten King Philip Regional High volleyball team stretched its streak to 11 matches in taking a 3-0 victory over Oliver Ames Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
In improving to 11-0 overall, including a Kelley-Rex Division-leading 9-0 record in the Hockomock League, KP prevailed 25-17, 26-24, 25-11 over the Tigers.
Stella Bailey (14 service points with five aces) and Sam Asprelli (14 service aces, five digs) were outstanding at the back line for the Warriors. Up front, Ahunna James (seven kills, two service aces) and Sami Shore (eight kills, three digs, four service aces) were strong. KP next visits Franklin Friday.
Attleboro 3, Sharon 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers controlled their own destiny in topping Sharon 25-11, 25-15, 29-27 to win the Hockomock League match. AHS owned a 10-0 lead in the third game before the Eagles rallied.
Senior libero Lilly Boedeker (nine digs), sophomore setter Natalie Brojek (23 assists, four service aces) and freshman Julia Leonardo (16 kills) greatly influenced the outcome in AHS’s favor. The Bombardiers (7-3) next visit Mansfield Friday.
Mansfield 3, Canton 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets dominated the action at the net with Julia Kelly (15 kills), Nicole Santos (10 kills, six service aces) and Lexie Scibilia (six kills) in downing Canton in the Hockomock League match. Christina Lydon (20 assists) and Izzy Flint (17 assists) were outstanding on the floor for Mansfield (7-2). The Hornets host Attleboro Friday.
Tri-County 3, Bethany Christian 0
MENDON — The Cougars were quick to the ball and in creating offense in taking 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 victories over Bethany Christian. Faith Boutin (28 digs, 13 service points), Kayla Sullivan (21 digs, seven kills) and Amy Freitas (18 digs, 21 service points) paced Tri-County (10-2), which has a Mayflower League match Wednesday at Diman Voke.
Milford 3, Foxboro 0
MILFORD — The Warriors created enough offense and played defense well enough to win the Hockomock League match but fell 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 to Milford in the Hockomock League match. Mallory Meyer (seven digs, five kills, two service aces), Ava Kirk (two blocks) and Alyssa Cloherty (17 assists, three digs) sparked Foxboro (2-9), which next entertains Canton Friday.
Providence Country Day 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — With four starters out due to injury or illness, Seekonk fell 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 in the non-league match. The Warriors (0-8) resume South Coast Conference action Wednesday at home against Bourne.
