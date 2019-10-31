NORTH ATTLEBORO — Protecting home court has been the mantra of North Attleboro High volleyball coach Kim Hallahan, especially during the second half of this season, by being engaged in Hockomock League competition.
The familiar surroundings of Kenneth Pickering Gymnasium had worked wonders for the Rocketeers as North Attleboro took an 8-1 home record into the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional on Thursday.
The sixth-seeded Rocketeers (13-5) also entered the postseason on a six-match winning streak, winning 18 of 21 games along the way and prevailing by 3-0 margins in 11 of its 13 wins.
But the Big Red could not muster much of an offense against New Bedford High, falling 3-0 in the opening round of play as the Whalers prevailed, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18.
“They were incredible, they didn’t let any balls hit the floor,” Hallahan said of the Whalers. “They fought for every single point.”
New Bedford sophomore outside hitter Germinal Tagne was the difference-maker, having seven kills, five service points and two blocks in the first game; generating three kills in the second game, in addition to a dramatic set-changing dig to create a 23-21 lead for New Bedford; then having five kills and three service points in the third game.
The Whalers faced three nine-point deficits during the second game, the last at 16-7. New Bedford’s Glenda Coreas stepped to the service line and accounted for eight straight points to pull the Whalers back into a 16-all deadlock.
North lost to New Bedford in the quarterfinals of the 2016 MIAA Tournament. Last season, the Rocketeers fell to Brockton in the first round, while advancing to the semifinal round (losing to eventual champion Barnstable) during the 2017 tournament.
North Attleboro senior outside hitter Kylie Melanson generated five kills in both the first and second games, 13 overall and five service points.
Other than a 1-0 lead at the outset of the third game, North never regained the lead. Two kills by the Whalers Jessica Dias and one by Tagne created an 11-5 lead. And the Whalers won a marathon point with Dias having a block for a 22-12 advantage.
North rallied behind three service points from Melanson with a kill and an ace too to close the gap to 18-12. Joanna Collins-Bilyeu then collected five consecutive service points with an ace for the Rocketeers, narrowing the gap to 22-18.
“They got to a lot of balls, none of them hit the floor,” Hallahan said of the Whalers’ senior libero Morgan Correia being a prime factor. “I think we were nervous, we didn’t play our game. We fought hard, but it didn’t work out.”
