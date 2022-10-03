NORTON — The Norton High girls volleyball team earned a 3-2 win over Medfield High on Monday night, winning at home in the decisive fifth set.
The Lancers trailed after the first two sets but rallied back for three straight wins at 18-25, 10-25, 25-16, 25-22, 15-11.
Leading Norton was Kate Andy with 19 assists and 10 dis. Charlotte Larocque Thompson had 15 assists. Fiona LaCamera had a double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs.
Bourne 3, Seekonk 0
BOURNE — Seekonk was blanked on the road, falling to Bourne, 25-7, 25-9, 25-10.
The Warriors had dive digs from Kaylen McGovern and three aces from Julia Souza in the loss.
Attleboro 3, Sharon 1
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers rolled to the 25-8, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17 win.
Julia Leonardo led the Bombardiers with 16 kills, two aces and nine digs. Setter Natalie Brojek had 30 assists with five kills.
Addie Shelton had six kills and four aces from serve. Ellie Shelton had seven kills.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Somerset-Berkley 0
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth rolled to a 25-20, 28-26, 25-18 court sweep.
D-R rallied nine points down in the second set and forced some extra serves, which the Falcons were able to come out on top in.
Hannah Cronin had a team-high seven kills and three aces. Lucy Latour had eight aces and six kills. Kianna Reuter had 10 digs, three aces and two kills.
King Philip 3, Canton 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip shut out Canton, taking the match, 25-9, 35-14, 25-15.
The Warriors had 11 kills from Emily Sawyer, who also had two blocks. Sami Shore had six kills and two aces.
Ahunna James and Olivia O’Neil each had six kills while James led the team with nine digs.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan rolled past Bridgewater-Ranyham, winning, 27-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Melisa Yuceler had 12 digs while Julia Webster had nine kills and one ace.