NORTON — In an early-season clash that may ultimately determine the Tri-Valley League dual meet title, the Norton High wrestling team scored a 43-33 decision over Ashland High Wednesday.
The Lancers (8-5) took key points from reserves with Maxx Bieksha logging a first-minute pin at 132 pounds, Bill Fogarty taking a second period pin and James Coates gaining six points by forfeit at 113 pounds. Dimitar Yatsov lost his match at 170, but did not surrender a pin.
Senior Nolan Winfield earned a 4-2 decision at 126 pounds to put Norton ahead then both Bieksha and Calvin Lyons (33 seconds into his 138-pound match) took back-to-back pins for Norton.
The Lancers will participate at the Weymouth Invitational Saturday.
Alex Yan (132) and Griffin Gouck (152) scored first period pins as North Attleboro (8-3) gained a 46-4 Hockomock League victory at Stoughton. The Rocketeers participate at the Cumberland Invitational Saturday.
- With seven wrestlers out due to illness, Mansfield suffered a 39-0 loss to Milford in a Hockomock League match. The Scarlet Hawks took pins on five of seven matches contested.
Mansfield travels to the Methuen Invitational Saturday.
North Attleboro 46, Stoughton 4: 126-Gallon (S) def. Tyler Tobias 18-4; 132-Alex Yan (NA) pinned O’Connor 0:35; 138-Braxton Ferro (NA) pinned Kertzer 3:35; 145-Chris Galligan (NA) won by forfeit; 152-Griffin Gouck (NA) pinned Beauchmap 1:04; 160-Ben Lodi (NA) def. Najem 10-2; 170-Jaad Ismail (NA) pinned Vader 3:16; 182-Greg Berthiaume (NA) pinned Graziano 4:20; 113-Zach Hafner (NA) won by forfeit. .
Norton 43, Ashland 33: 106-Rocco Tarantino (N) won by forfeit; 113-James Coates (N) won by forfeit; 120-L. Ribera (A) pinned Jaylon Pardo 3:40; 126-Nolan Winfield (N) def. Quitt 4-2; 132-Maxx Bieksha (N) pinned G. Ribera 0:55; 138-Calvin Lyons (N) pinned Bowers 0:33; 145-Bill Fogarty (N) pinned Silva 3:09; 152-Guzman (A) pinned Anthony Tripolone 0:48; 160-Nathan Tripolone (N) def. Fleming 11-1; 170-Jayliotti (A) def. Dimitar Yatsov 7-3; 182-Gillen (A) pinned Gavin Luciano 1:32; 195-Pohach (A) pinned Ben Khokhlan 0:58; 220-Daneyl Ayala (N) pinned Botsif 1:00; 285-Deloriaes (A) won by forfeit.
