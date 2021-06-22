FOXBORO — The Norton High and Foxboro High wrestling programs, under the guidance of head coaches Pat Coleman and Bill Ivatts, respectively, have ranked among the best in the state, never mind the MIAA Division 3 South or MIAA Division 3 State tournament competition.
“That seems to be always the way that it’s been,” Coleman, the Lancers mentor, said of his team winning four Division 3 South titles — and in each year, Foxboro placed second.
“It’s a great rivalry, both programs have long ago established themselves,” Ivatts said of his Warriors winning three Division 3 South titles — and in each year, Norton being the runner-up.
The Lancers had trailed Division 3 South 2020 champion Foxboro by a point, but on Tuesday, in the Warriors’ gym no less, Norton emerged victorious, scoring a 41-30 victory in the MIAA Division 3 South “dual meet” team tournament format.
“This team is a championship team, but not a team of champions,” Coleman said of his non-star roster. “We don’t have an all-state quality champ, but we’ve got 14 guys who step on the mat and wrestle tough — and stay off of their backs.”
With divisional, sectional and state individual weight class competition banned due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines adopted by the MIAA for a “high risk” sport such as wrestling, team competition was provided as an option.
The Lancers gained the upper hand to control their destiny for the title when sophomore Jason Winston scored a major decision at 132 to present Norton with a 17-10 lead.
Juniors, Calvin Lyons (at 138) and Nate Tripolone (at 145) not only scored six-point pins, but took first-minute pins to provide the Lancers with a 29-10 advantage. And when senior Ray Rodriguez scored a thunderous pin at 220 pounds just 16 seconds into his match, the six points placed a thunderous exclamation mark upon the Division 3 South championship.
“They were the better team,” Ivatts said of the Lancers. “We had to move some guys around to manipulate their lineup. They have a great, solid team right up from 106.”
Norton never trailed, taking a 12-0 lead as a result of junior Rocco Tarantino scoring a first period pin in his 106-pound weight class and Lancer Steven Chaffee taking a forfeit win at 112.
Foxboro sophomores Jake Fraser (first minute pin at 120) and Ian Marcotte (major decision at 126) narrowed the Warrior gap to 12-10, but the Warriors were never any closer.
Norton’s Nolan Winfield (at 126) faced a 4-2 deficit after one period and an 11-5 deficit after the second period, but avoided being pinned. Owning a 35-21 lead with three matches left, Foxboro could have won three straight matches by pins to prevail, but the Lancers’ Nate Arduinho avoided being pinned at 195.
“That was the important thing, not getting pinned,” Coleman said of his wrestlers surrendering six points just once in the match. “Whether we’re gaining six points by pins or not giving them up, those matches are huge. Some of their best guys only got decisions.”
Facing a 35-15 deficit, Foxboro’s Jeremy Neale (171), Ryan Addeche (182) and Trent Rennie (195) could only take three-point decisions instead of six-point pins.
“The pins are what makes the difference,” Ivatts said. “We needed a match that we lost to go the other way. We knew that we would have to win 120, 126 and 132.
“There were a couple of wins there in the middle that if we got pins, maybe,” Ivatts said of a potential comeback. “But, they were just too strong and we couldn’t get things done.”
Neale, a senior, owned leads of 2-0 and 4-2 after the first and second period respectively in his match with Nick Andreassen. Addeche, a junior, after a scoreless first period with Gabe Thomasson, took a 2-1 lead into the third period. And Rennie, a senior, owned a 2-1 first period lead against Arduinho, but could not take a second period point.
“I knew that we were going to see them (Norton),” Ivatts said of coming off of the dual meet season, runner-up to North Attleboro in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League. “It goes back and forth every year. We’re both there every year.”
The Tripolone twin brothers, Nate (145 at 0:52) and Anthony (160 at 1:54) both took pins for Norton.
And before that Lancer sophomore Jason Winston (at 132) and junior Calvin Lyons (at 138) scored points for Norton. Winston earned a major decision, taking a 5-0 first period lead with a near fall and a 9-1 lead into the third period. Lyons needed less than a minute to score a pin and build a 23-10 lead for Norton.
“We worked hard, for this short season, these kids deserve it,” Coleman said of his Lancers (7-1-1), who were the No. 2 seed in Division 3 South behind Foxboro. “It’s a great rivalry. Winning this is a huge deal.”
- In the Division 1 South semifinals, sixth-seeded Mansfield fell to Hockomock League rival Taunton 46-26 for the second time this season.
C.J. Glaropoulos (220), Colton Johnson (285) and Sam Gutierrez (152) scored pins for the Hornets. Also, for the Hornets, Max Farley (at 132, 12-2) and Noah Price (at 138, 8-0) both scored major decision.
Taunton took a 9-0 lead by winning the first two matches and then pulled away from the Hornets by scoring three consecutive pins at 160, 170 and 182.
Glaropoulos scored a pin with 18 seconds left in the second period of his match, Johnson took a first period pin at 1:25 and Gutierrez needed just 41 seconds to take six points in his match.
MIAA Division 3 South Tournament
Championship Round At Foxboro High School
Norton 41, Foxboro 30: Rocco Tarantino (N) pinned Lou Muttart 1:30; 113-Steven Chaffee (N) won by forfeit; 120-Jake Fraser (F) pinned Jace Lunn 1:00; 126-Ian Marcotte (F) def. Nolan Winfield 20-7; 132-Jason Winston (N) def. Sean Bubencik 16-1; 138-Calvin Lyons (N) pinned Sean Foley 0:50; 145-Nate Tripolone (N) pinned Matt Simone 0:52; 152-Max Kornbluth (F) def. Matt Guiney 20-5; 160-Anthony Tripolone (N) pinned Owen Flaherty 1:54; 171-Jeremy Neale (F) def. Nick Andreassen 6-2; 182-Ryan Addeche (F) def. Gabe Thomasson 5-3; 195-Trent Rennie (F) def. Nate Arduinho 5-1; 220-Ray Rodriguez (N) pinned Justin Morrison 0:16; 285-Aiden Hughes (F) won by forfeit.
MIAA Division 1 South Tournament
Semifinal Round At Taunton High School
Taunton 46, Mansfield 26: 120-Jones (T) pinned Greta Hobbs 5:23; 126-Mendes (T) def. Iniyan Karuppusamy 5-2; 132-Max Farley (M) def. Sandoval 12-2; 138-Noah Price (M) def. Mandeville 8-0; 145-Sazlily (T) def. Sam Connelly 7-3; 152-Sam Gutierrez (M) pinned Mandeville 0:41; 160-Balmain (T) pinned Jaquan Peters-Wolfe 4:40; 170-Mandeville (T) pinned James Fichera 1:15; 182-Fortes (T) pinned Ty Tomasian 4:58; 220-C.J. Glaropoulos (M) pinned Frank 3:42; 285-Colton Johnson (M) pinned Ye 1:25.
