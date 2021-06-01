NORTON -- The Norton High wrestling team clinched its 10th Tri-Valley Conference championship since 2008 with a 49-24 victory over Holliston High Tuesday.
Calvin Lyons (138), Jason Winston (132) and Nate Tripolone (145) all won key matches by pins in the middle weight classes to put Norton (4-0-1) in front. Later, Ben Khokhlan (182) and Danyel Ayala (285) took quick first-period pins. The Lancers visit Hingham June 12.
- In a Hockomock Leauge match, North Attleboro (6-1) scored a 39-22 victory over Stoughton. Tanner Ferguson (113), Tyler Tobias (120), Andrew Faris (138) and Chris Gallaigan (152) all scored first-period pins for the Big Red in the lower and middle weights to gain the lead.
Norton 49, Holliston 24: 106-A. Touchette (H) pinned Rocco Tarantino 3:08; 113-D. Touchette (H) def. Steven Chaffee 5-4; 120-Amante (H) pinned Jace Lunn 1:27; 126-Ryan Browne (N) def. DeRubeus 7-3; 132-Jason Winston (N) pinned Liberty 1:24; 138-Calvin Lyons (N) pinned Acevedo 1:15; 145-Nate Tripolone (N) pinned Herman 1:22; 152-Anthony Tripolone (N) won by forfeit; 160-Nick Andreasen (N) won by forfeit; 170-Gabe Thomasson (N) def. Ienello 13-3; 182-Ben Khokhlan (N) pinned Blossom 0:15; 195-Berg (H) def. Nate Arduino 6-0; 220-Kwon (H) pinned Ray Rodriguez 2:56; 285-Danyel Ayala (N) pinned Littlejohn 0:38
North Attleboro 39, Stoughton 22: 113-Tanner Ferguson (NA) pinned Moreas 0:23; 120-Tyler Tobias (NA) pinned Beder 1:48; 138-Andrew Faris (NA) pinned Neervens 0:25; 145-Theodore (S) pinned Ethan Smith 5:14; 152-Chris Galligan (NA) pinned McEachern 1:20;160-Medina (S) def. Griffin Gouck 10-1; 170-Swierzewski (S) pinned Dylan Vigstol 4:46; 220-Ugwuakazi (S) pinned Kaiden Leary 0:32; 285- Keysun Wise (NA) def. Medina 10-1.
