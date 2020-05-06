Mansfield High’s state championship tandem of C.J. Glaropoulos and Antonios Sevastos, a pair of tried and true Hornets, garner the mat spotlight again with their selections to The Sun Chronicle 2019-20 Wrestling All-Star Team.
Glaropoulos, the Hockomock League MVP, brought home the MIAA Division I Meet title at 170 pounds as the No. 1 seed, while Sevastos claimed the 126-pound crown as the No. 2 seed.
They are joined by Mansfield teammates, and fellow Sun Chronicle All-Stars, Noah Price, Ciaran Connolly and Will Stratton, who helped coach Mark DiSanto’s Hornets finished fourth in the Division 1 South Sectional and 12th at the MIAA All-State Meet.
The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team includes seven sectional champions in addition to Sevastos and Glaropoulos. Joining them are fellow South titlist teammate Ciaran Connolly (160), along with North Attleboro’s Mike Edmonds (170), King Philip’s Shawn Conniff (195), Norton’s Steven Chaffee (106) and Tri-County’s Patrick Griffin (145).
Seven 100-win members are among The Sun Chronicle All-Stars, including Sevastos, Glaropoulos, Conniff, Edmonds (111), Tri-County’s Cole Guertin (123) and Griffin (104) as well as Norton’s Dan Clapp (113).
“These kids set high standards for themselves and for the team,” DiSanto zsaid of his five Sun Chronicle All-Stars who helped the Hornets to a fourth-place finish at the Division 1 South Sectional.
“All of them work extremely hard, even in the off-season and they have a good mentality,” DiSanto said.
Norton, which came in second at the MIAA Division 3 South Meet and fifth at the Division 3 State Meet, is represented on The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster by seniors Alex Turcotte, Clapp and Dean Santangelo along with junior Steven Chaffee.
Both Clapp (113 wins) and Turcotte (111 career wins) etched their names on the Lancers’ Century Club list, taking 38 and 35 wins, respectively, this season, with both Division 3 South finalists. Santangelo closed out his career with 99 wins, posting 35 wins this season, while Chaffee, a 106-pounder, earned the Division 3 South title.
That quartet helped coach Pat Coleman’s Lancers finish at 19-5-1 overall, taking second place in the Tri-Valley League, while along the way avenging a loss to Holliston in the Division 3 Dual Meet, beating Wayland twice, beating North Attleboro and scoring a tie with powerhouse Division 1 New Bedford.
The Cougars of Tri-County High have their two senior captains, 132-pounder Cole Guertin and Griffin at 145 pounds, earn Sun Chronicle acclaim. Coach Steve LaPlante’s squad was fifth at the Division 3 Central meet and 19th in state competition.
Both Guertin (142 career wins, No. 2 all-time) and Griffin (123 career wins, top-10 all-time) won MIAA Vocational Schools Tournament titles and both advanced to their Division 3 Central championship matches with 46 and 44 wins, respectively, on the season.
The owner of the “most pins” during his career at King Philip High 195-pounder Shawn Conniff leads the list of Warriors to receive Sun Chronicle recognition, joining heavyweight teammate Yousef Lofti and 138-pounder Jackson Kelley.
Conniff posted a gaudy 46-4 record en route to winning the Division 2 Central and Division 2 State Meet titles. The Warrior football star helped the Warriors to a fourth-place finish at the Division 2 Central Meet and 10th at the Division 2 State Meet. Lofti, a sectional champion as well, won 34 bouts this season, while Kelley, a sectional finalist, also had 34 wins.
For North Attleboro, both 170-pounder Mike Edmonds (111 career wins) and 126-pounder Ethan Smith (100 wins) joined the Rocketeers’ 100-win club, finishing first and second, respectively< at the Division 2 South Meet to help the Rocketeers to a fourth-place finish.
Other Rocketeers on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team are 285-pounder and Division 2 South titlist John Kummer along with 182-pounder Montrel Jackson, who totaled 35 wins this season.
