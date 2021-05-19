NORTON — Sophomore Danyel Ayala earned a third-period pin, giving the Norton High wrestling team six points and a 40-33 victory over Ashland High Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League match.
Anthony Tripolone (152) and Nick Andreassen (160) also added pins for the Lancers (2-0-1).
Norton visits Norwood Wednesday.
Norton 40, Ashland 33: 106-Rocco Tarantino (N) won by forfeit; 113-Steve Chaffee (N) won by forfeit; 120-Harrera (A) pinned Jace Lunn 0:35; 126-Ryan Brown (N) def. Cuitt 6-4; 132-Jason Winston (N) def. Silva 10-6; 138-Sarian (A) pinned Calvin Ryan 0:44; 145-Cruti (A) pinned Nate Tripolone 5:36; 152-Anthony Tripolone (N) pinned Gorman 2:30; 160-Nick Andreassen (N) pinned Fleming 1:20; 171-Dave Thomasson (N) def. Viglioti 19-8’ 182-Dillon (A) def. Ben Khokland 0:32; 195-Cokar (A) def. Nate Arduino 4-0; 220-DesLauriers (A) pinned Ray Rodriguez 4:45; 285-Danyel Ayala (N) pinned Cavanaugh 4:54.
