NORTON — Senior Dan Clapp won all three of his matches at the 138-pound class, including one pin, and eclipsed the 100-win mark during his wrestling career at Norton High School as the Lancers swept an impressive roster during a quadrangular match.
Norton beat the No. 2-ranked Division 3 team in the state in Wayland (44-34), and also topped Cohasset (46-33), which finished ahead of the Lancers at both the Marshfield and Scituate Invitational Meets.
Clapp now has 101 career wins in representing the Lancers, becoming the 13th Norton High matman to achieve such a feat.
During the round-robin competition, Alex Turcotte (126), Dean Santangelo (120) and Stephan Chaffee (106) each won all three of their matches. The Lancers return to their home mat Wednesday for a non-league match against New Bedford.
In New Hampshire at the Timberline High Invitational Meet, Mansfield High’s C.J. Glaropoulos was the most outstanding wrestler among the 13 schools entered, winning all three of his matches in the 170-pound class — all by first-period pins, spending just 1:19 on the mat.
The Hornets captured fourth place overall. Antonios Sevastos (126) also earned an individual title, winning all three of his matches. Noah Jellenik (220) took second place, while Noah Price (120), Will Stratton (145) and Ciaran Connolly (160) all had fourth-place finishes.
The Hornets next host Taunton Wednesday in a Hockomock League dual meet.
In a quadrangular meet, Ethan Smith (126), Keysun Wise (220) and Mike Edmonds (170) took pins in winning all three of their matches as North Attleboro beat Needham and Milton in a quadrangular match with Framingham. Chris Galligan won all three of his matches at 132 with a pin and a technical fall, while John Kummer won all three of his matches at 285 with one pin.
Timberline, N.H. Invitational Meet
Mansfield results: 106-Owen Weber (0-2); 113-Stephan Wells (0-2); 120-Noah Price (3-2, 4th place); 126-Antonios Sevastos (3-0, one pin, 1st place); 132-Max Farley (2-2); 138-Josh Weisel (0-2); 145-Will Stratton (2-2, one pin, 4th place), James Fichera (2-2, two pins); 152-Joe Mason (2-2), Casey Washburn (1-2); 160-Ciaran Connolly (2-2, two pins, 4th place); 170-C.J. Glaropoulos (3-0, three pins, 1st place); 182-Curtis Johnson (2-2, two pins); 195-Isaiah Manuel (202 one pin); 220-Noah Jellenik (2-1, one pin, 2nd place); 285-Lohith Chundi (0-2).
Norton 46, Cohasset 33; Norton 44, Wayland 34; Norton 45, Xaverian 30: 106-Stephen Chaffee (3-0, two pins); 113-Calvin Lyons (2-1, one pin); 120-Dean Santangelo (3-0, two pins); 126-Alex Turcotte (3-0, two pins); 132-Nate Tripolone (2-0, one pin), Anthony Tripolone (2-0, one pin); 138-Dan Clapp (3-0, one pin); 145-Ian Barker (1-1); 152-Jahvon Morson (0-2); 160-Gabe Thomasson (0-3); 170-Nick Andreasson (2-1, one pin); 182-Nathan Arduino (1-2, one pin); 195-J.D. Artz (0-3); 220-Danyle Ayala (0-3); 285-Ray Rodriguez (1-0).
North Attleboro 45, Needham 25; NA 55, Milton 12; Framingham 39, NA 30: 106-Tyler Tobias (1-2, one pin)p; 113-Alex Yan (0-3); 126-Ethan Smith (3-0, three pins); 132-Chris Galligan (3-0, one pin); 138-Andrew Faris (2-1, one pin); 145-Jon Lozinski (2-1, one pin); 152-Greg Berthiaume (1-2); 160-Jaad Ismail (0-2), Dylan Vigstol (1-0, one pin); 170-Mike Edmonds (3-0, two pins), Austin Dean (1-0, one pin); 182-Joe Shepard (0-2); 195-Alex Warsofsky (2-1, one pin); 220-Keysun Wise (3-0, three pins); 285-John Kummer (3-0, one pin).
