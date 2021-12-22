NORWOOD — Kate Connell, Jason Winston and Ben Khokhlan all scored first-minute pins in guiding the Norton High wrestling team to a 54-24 win over Norwood High Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League match.
Connell needed just 18 seconds to win her match at 113, Winston gained six points at the 29-second mark of his 132-pound match, while Khokhlan scored a pin at the one minute mark of his match at 182.
The Lancers (4-1 overall, 2-0 in the TVL) will participate in a quad meet Thursday at Sharon.
- Sharon won the first four matches and owned a 27-8 lead after seven matches in turning back North Attleboro 34-29 in a Hockomock League match.
Norton 54, Norwood 24: 106--Rocco Tarantino (N) won by forfeit; 113-Kate Connell (N) pinned Sheehan 0:18: 120-Jalon Pardo (N) pinned Dunston 3:02; 126-Nolan Winfield (N) pinned Lee 4:25; 132-Jason Winston (N) pinned Brady 0:29; 138-Keady (Nw.) def. Brady Fogarty 9-2;p 145-Anthony Tripolone (N) pinned Hsu 3:57; 152-McIvoery (Nw.) pinned Tom Mulvaney 3:48; 160-Pinch (Nw.) def. Nathan Triopolone 9-6; 170-Matt Guiney (N) pinned Luciano 3:43; 182-Ben Khokhlan (N) pinned Bartucci 1:00; 195-Elefly (Nw.) pinned Gavin Luciano 2:53; 220-Wyman (Nw.) pinned Mardoched Duronzil 0:45; 285-Alex Hoey (N) pinned DiMarco 1:09.
Sharon 34, North Attleboro 29: 106-Yerava (S) pinned McCall 1:06; 113-Rangamena (S) won by forfeit; 120-Landstein (S) def. Ferguson 7-2; 126-Birnbaum (S) pinnede Robin 0:31; 132-Ferro (NA) def. Varvak 6-2; 138-Shocket (S) pinned Galligan 3:56; 145-Teixeira (NA) def. Samuels 6-1; 152-Cashton (S) pinned Gouck; 160-Lodi (NA) pinned Grabie 2:32; 170-Ismail (NA) def. Varvak 2-0; 182-Harbogen (S) def. Vigstol 4-2; 195-Berthiaume (NA) def. Siao 10-6; 220-Mottinger (NA) def. Garew 9-3; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) pinned Loebl 4:41.
