NORTH ATTLEBORO — Facing a 5-0 deficit entering the third period of her bout, Norton High junior Kate Connell delivered the best two minutes of her Norton High School wrestling career.
One of the few female student-athletes in the state competing in the sport, Connell scored a six-point pin with 24 seconds remaining in her match at 113 pounds to deliver the Lancers a thrilling 42-34 victory over North Attleboro High at Pickering Gymnasium Saturday.
North Attleboro (2-1) beat Hope High of Providence In a tri-meet while Norton (3-1) fell 43-27 to Hope.
With the outcome of the team match to be determined, Connell overcame a five-point deficit taking a pin at 5:36. Connell started the third period in the top position and managed a headlock in the final seconds of the match.
The victory was the third straight for Tri-Valley League power Norton over Hockomock League power North Attleboro after the Rocketeers had taken the first 12 meetings in the series of two of the top-tier programs in the area.
“We have great respect for North,” Norton coach Pat Coleman said. “Even when we were winning (MIAA Division 3) state titles in 2012 and ’14, we still lost to North.”
The Lancers scored four consecutive pins during the first five matches, including a thrilling six points taken by Norton’s Anthony Tripolone in the 145-pound class with just two seconds left in his match with Chris Galligan.
Tripolone overcame an 8-6 deficit to Galligan after two periods, eventually taking a 10-9 lead before scoring a pin in the waning seconds.
Coleman opted to forfeit the 182-pound class match to North’s Greg Berthiaume, who had scored a 45-second pin of his first round Hope High foe. Then the Lancers’ Ben Khokhlan delivered another stirring final minute pin at the 195-pound class, winning at 5:32.
Norton has a pair of back-to-back matches slated Wednesday against Norwood and Thursday against Sharon, while North has a Hockomock League match Wednesday with the Eagles.
- In a triangular meet against Braintree and Brockton, the Mansfield High Hornets received three wins from Nick Javaloyes (220) and Odin Miller (182) and two by Owen Weber (one pin). Javaloyes captured two wins on pins, while Miller won all three of his matches on pins. Mansfield has a Hockomock League match Wednesday with Taunton.
North Attleboro 39, Hope 37; Hope 43, Norton 27; Norton 42, North Attleboro 34: 120-Tanner Ferguson (NA) pinned Jalon Pardo 1:06; 126-Nolan Winfield (N) pinned Tyler Tobias 1:35; 132-Jason Winston (N) pinned Brandon Ferro 1:38; 138-Calvin Lyons (N) pinned Nate Galligan 0:49; 145-Anthony Tripolone (N) pinned Chris Galligan 5:58; 152-Griffin Gouck (NA) pinned Tom Mulvaney 2:32; 160-Nathan Tripolone (N) def. Ben Ladd 9-4; 170-Jaad Ismail (NA) def. Matt Guiney 11-0; 182-Greg Berthiaume (NA) won by forfeit; 195-Ben Khokhlan (N) pinned Austin Dean 5:32; 220-Danyel Ayala (N) def. Alex Mottinger 12-5; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) pinned Mordochee Deronzil 1:20; 106-Dylan McHale (NA) won by forfeit; 113-Kate Connell (N) pinned Abe Guir 5:36.
Brockton 39, Mansfield 30: 1 13-Nate Jackson (1-2); 120-Greta Hobbs (0-3); 120-Owen Weber (2-0); 138-Dylan Detch (1-2); 152-Sean Connelly (2-1); 160-Dash Munson (0-3); 182-Odin Miller (3-0); 220-Nick Javaloyes (3-0); 285-Andrew Cameron (2-1).
