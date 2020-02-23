WAYLAND — With his season trophy mantel already featuring the Hockomock League and Division 2 South Sectional trophies for this season, King Philip Regional High senior Shawn Conniff added another over the weekend — the MIAA Division 2 state championship.
Joining Conniff among Hockomock League wrestling state champs were Mansfield High senior Antonio Sevastos and Hornet junior C.J. Glaropoulos, who both claimed their respective weight class championships at the MIAA Division 1 State Meet.
Coach Mark DiSanto’s Mansfield Hornets finished 12th in the Division 1 section. Sevastos, competing at 126 pounds and a third-place finisher last year, pinned Aiden Winn of Brockton with 34 seconds left in the match for the title, overcoming a 1-0 deficit. Sevastos took a 1-0 decision over Winn last weekend for the Division 1 South title. Sevastos gained a one point escape to tie the match in the rematch. Sevastos took a 6-4 win over Pat Hughes of Chelmsford in the semifinals.
Glaropoulos, the defending Division 1 State champion at 170, won three of his four matches with first round pins, over Mario Cruz of Framingham, Sean Ballou of Andover and Tom Carraciolo of Agawam. Then Glaropoulos took a 7-0 decision in the title match over Methuen’s C.J. Brown.
King Philip totaled 62 points to take 10th place in the Division 2 Tournament. Conniff, earned Meet MVP honors by taking all four of his matches on pins. In earning the Division 1 South title at 195 pounds last weekend, Conniff similarly won all four of his matches by first-round pins.
Conniff, a three-time sectional champ and the No. 1 seed at states, pinned No. 2 seed Alex Echeverria of Beverly for the title. Earlier in the day, Conniff pinned Woburn’s Matt Hurbert in 27 seconds and Oliver Ames’ Max Anderson in 1:28. Then he pinned Jack Carbone of North Andover in the second period of the semifinals.
• North Attleboro, competing in Division 2 with King Philip, finished 12th overall in the field of teams, having a trio of top five finishes and both Ethan Smith (126) and Mike Edmonds (170) both notching career win No. 100 during the tournament.
Edmonds won four rounds, taking third while Smith won three rounds and finished fifth. Ethan Smith (126) also won three matches and finished fifth.
• In the MIAA Division 3 State Meet at Wayland, the Norton finished fifth (with 80 points; a spot higher than in 2019) behind Melrose (154 1/2), Wayland (113), Teconic (88 1/2) and Littleton (85 1/2). Foxboro High finished 19th.
The Lancers claimed a third place from 106-pounder Steven Chaffee, who won four rounds with two pins. Nick Andreasson at 170 avenged a Division 3 South title match en route to three wins. Dean Santangelo at 120 won four matches, falling to Bristol-Plymouth’s Tom Kelleher and Dan Clapp at 138 suffered a tough loss by pin after having a 10-point lead.
• Seniors Cole Guertin (132) and Pat Griffin (145) will be representing Tri-County in Methuen at the All-State Meet. Guertin cruised to a third-place finish, winning five consecutive matches. He lost his first-round match to Joe Tully of Carver, but avenged that in the consolation round finals with a pin.
MIAA Division 1 Championship Wrestling Tournament
Mansfield results: 120-Noah Price (0-2); 126-Antonios Sevastos (4-0, two pins, 1st place); 145-Will Stratton (3-2, one pin, 7th place); 160-Ciaran Connolly (1-2); 170-.C.J. Glaropoulos (4-0, three pins, 1st place).
MIAA Division 2 Championship Wrestling Tournament
North Attleboro results: 126-Ethan Smith (3-2, 5th place); 132-Chris Galligan (1-2); 170-Mike Edmonds (4-1, 3rd place); 182-Montrel Jakson (4-2, 5th place); 220-Keysun Wise (1-2); 285-John Kummer (1-2).
King Philip results: 113-Liam Campbell (0-2); 126-Sam DeBaggis (1-2); 138-Jackson Kelley (3-2, 3rd place); 195-Shawn Conniff (4-0, four pins, 1st place); 285-Youseff Lofti (4-1, 2nd place).
MIAA Division 3
Championship Wrestling Tournament
Norton results: 106-Steve Chaffee (4-1, two pins, 3rd place); 113-Calvin Lyons (4-1, two pins, 3rd place); 120-Dean Santangelo (4-2, two pins, 4th place); 126-Alex Turcotte (3-2, two pins, 4th place); 138-Dan Clapp (3-2, two pins, 7th place); 145-Ian Barker (0-2); 170-Nick Andreasson (3-2, 7th place); 182-Nathan Arduino (3-2, three pins, 7th place); 220-Ray Rodriguez (1-2).
Tri-County results: 113-Joe Nicholson (0-2); 126-Matt Dowd (0-2); 132-Cole Guertin (5-1, 3rd place); 138-Joe Leonardi (1-2); 145-Pat Griffin (3-3, 6th place); 152-Jason Beaulieau (1-2); 170-Ben LeBlanc (1-2).
