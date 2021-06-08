MANSFIELD — Bring on the Red Rocketeers.
The Hockomock League’s Davenport Division wrestling title will be at stake Thursday at Foxboro High as the once-beaten Warriors will host once-beaten North Attleboro High.
On Monday, Foxboro (6-1) overcame an early 20-6 deficit to beat Mansfield 40-35 at the James Albertini Gymnasium. The Warriors prevailed by winning the final two matches, with Lou Muttart (at 106) and James Fraser (at 113) taking forfeits.
Foxboro and North Attleboro (7-1) are both 4-0 in the Davenport Division, with the winner of the match taking the title.
Against Mansfield, Foxboro took pins at 195 from Trent Rennie and at 285 from Aiden Hughes to pull within 35-28 of the Hornets.
Mansfield (1-7) held a 27-16 lead when C.J. Glarapolous won a decision at 182 for the Hornets. Rennie then scored a second period pin, while Hughes won just 65 seconds into the first period
Mansfield took the lead as 138-pounder Noah Price (at 29 seconds), 145-pounder Sam Connolly (at 3:30)and 160-pounder Joaquan Peters-Wolfe (at 1:59) took pins.
Mansfield will meet Stoughton Thursday.
Foxboro 40, Mansfield 35: 120-Ian Marcotte (F) pinned Gretta Hobbs 0:50; 126-Iniyan Karyppufamy (M) def. Sean Bubencik 5-2; 132-Max Farley (M) def. Youseff Nasri 138-Noah Price (M) pinned Jamie Calabrese 0:29; 145-Sam Connolly (M) pinned Matt Simone 3:30; 152-Max Kornbluth (F) def. Sam Gutierrez 14-5; 160-Joaquan Peters-Wolfe (M) pinned Aiden Kaplan 1:59; 171-Jeremy Neale F) pinned Ty Tomasian 1:42; 182-C.J. Glarapolous (M) def. Ryan Addeche 5-1; 195-Trent Rennie (F) pinned Oden Miller 3:41; 220-Colton Johnson (M) pinned Justin Morrison 3:53; 285-Aiden Hughes (F) pinned Chris Saba 1:05; 106-Lou Muttart (F) won by forfeit; 113-James Fraser (F) won by forfeit.
