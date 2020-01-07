FOXBORO — Five Foxboro High wrestlers won their matches by pin while four others won by decision as the Warriors earned a 42-27 Hockomock League victory over visiting Stoughton High on Tuesday.
T.J. Whitehouse, Jon Carey, Jeremy Neale, Sean McElhinney and Troy Osborne all won by pin for the Warriors while Sean Bubencik, Max Kornbluth, Sean Gallagher and Aiden Dow also earned wins.
Foxboro is off until next Wednesday when it travels to Canton.
