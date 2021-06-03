FOXBORO — The showdown has been set for next Thursday at the Foxboro High School gymnasium, where the Davenport Division wrestling championship of the Hockomock League will be staged.
The host Warriors earned the opportunity to contend with North Attleboro for the title after taking a heart-stopping 36-26 victory over Sharon High Thursday.
Despite winning five of the first nine matches with the Eagles, Foxboro faced a 26-21 deficit with four matches remaining.
True to the Warriors’ grittiness and determination, Jeremy Neale (182), Ryan Addeche (195) and Trent Rennie (220) all carved out third-period decisions to put Foxboro in front 30-26.
Junior heavyweight Aiden Hughes then delivered a second-period pin for the final margin of victory.
Foxboro is now 6-1 overall on the season, 4-0 in the Davenport Division, tied with the unbeaten Rocketeers.
“A lot of closes matches, they got up for it, they were ready to go,” Foxboro coach Bill Ivatts said of the Warriors taking three points out of three straight matches.
Neale, a senior, prevailed 8-3, but he was deadlocked at 2-2 at the end of two minutes. Then he gained a second-period takedown to take a 6-3 lead into the third period.
Addeche, a junior, took a 2-0 first-period lead with a takedown and a 4-0 advantage into the third period.
Rennie, a senior, took a 2-0 first -period lead with a takedown and a 4-2 margin entering the third period with a late second-period reversal.
Sharon took pins for six points at 132 and 160 and Foxboro’s 171-pounder Owen Flaherty may have lost his match on a decision, but he did not surrender six points on a pin with the Eagles having a 26-21 lead at that juncture.
Foxboro’s Ian Marcotte suffered his first loss of the season, wrestling up in the 126-pound class, but Warrior Sean Bubencik took a second-period pin at 138 to close Sharon’s lead to 16-15.
“We had a couple of matches that were tight that we lost, but we looked good,” Ivatts said.
The Warriors received key decisions for wins from Matt Simone at 145 pounds and Max Kornbluth at 152. Simone held a 7-6 lead entering the third period, but then took a takedown and prevailed 9-8. Kornbluth was deadlocked at 2-2 and at 4-4 after the first two periods, but scored a third-period takedown for an 8-5 win.
“That sets the table for us with North next week,” Ivatts said as Foxboro looks for its first Davenport Division title in six seasons. “We wrestled tough, they all did the job.”
Foxboro 36, Sharon 26: 106-Lou Muttar (F) pinned Prasad 1:29; 113-Lompft (S) won by forfeit; 120-James Fraser (F) def. Pfeiffer 15-9; 126-Birnbaum (S) def. Ian Marcotte 11-3; 132-Kandistin (S) pinned Yusef Nasri 5:36; 138-Sean Bubencik (F) pinned Vilk 3:21; 145-Matt Simone (F) def. Stafford 9-8; 152-Max Kornbluth (F) def. Caistin 8-5; 160-Gosetty (S) pinned Kaplan 1:14; 171-Halborgen (S) def. Owen Flaherty 12-0; 182-Jeremy Neale (F) def. Verbeck 8-3; 195-Ryan Addeche (F) def. Damkouas 6-2; 220-Trent Rennie (F) def. Rabkin 7-2; 285-Aiden Hughes (F) pinned Achusumuli 3:15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.