FRANKLIN -- Owen Weber (126) and Andrew Cameron (285) scored points, but the Mansfield High wrestling team fell 48-21 to Franklin Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
The Hornets (2-14) have a quadrangular meet Jan. 29 at Oliver Ames.
- Sharon clinched a share of the Hockomock League Davenport Division title with a 62-14 win over Foxboro. The Warriors (2-3) host Stoughton Wednesday.
Franklin 48, Mansfield 21: 106-Leaman (F) won by forfeit; 113-Carlucci (F) pinned Nate Jackson; 120-Winkler (F) def. Greta Hobbs; 126-Owen Weber (M) pinned Danial; 132-Dylan Detch (M) won by forfeit; 138-Max Farley (M) def. O'Leary; 145-Owen (F) pinned Leo Papoulidis; 152-Fracassa (F) def. Sean Connelly; 170-Foley (F) def. Odin Miller; 182-Parton (F) won by forfeit; 195-Nolan (F) pinned Nick Javaloyes; 285-Andrew Cameron (M) pinned Francois.