CANTON — The wrestlers representing Mansfield High and Norton High captured third and fourth place, respectively, at the 11-team Peckham Invitational Tournament held at Canton High.
Coach Mark DiSanto’s Mansfield High Hornets produced two titlists and four runner-up spots in totaling 168½ points for third place, while coach Pat Coleman’s Norton High Lancers had seven individuals earn top-four spots with one champion.
Antonios Sevasto (126) earned the MVP award in the lightweight classes for Mansfield en route to his championship, while C.J. Glaropoulos (170) also earned a title. Sevastos won all three of his matches, one via a pin, while Glaropoulos also won all three of his matches, two on pins, including a 16-0 technical fall in the title match.
In addition for the Hornets, Noah Jellenik (220), Ciaran Connolly (160), Max Farley (132) and Will Stratton (145) all won their first three matches to advance to title matches.
For Norton High, Dan Clapp (138) won his class by taking all four of his matches, two on pins. Clapp was tied at 4-4 with a grappler from New Bedford in the third period of the title match. He chose the neutral position and then earned two points for a takedown to win the match. Also, Nick Andreasson (170) won his first three matches before losing on a technical fall to Glaropoulos of Mansfield in the title match.
At the Quabbin Regional High Super-Quad Tournament, the King Philip Warriors (12-4) took home three victories in their four matches. Both Shawn Conniff (195) and Noah Reidel (145) each won all four of their matches, the former taking four pins. In addition, Youseff Lofti and Jackson Kelly won three matches.
At the Cumberland, R.I. High Invitational, North Attleboro High’s Mike Edmonds won four rounds and took second place in the 170-pound division. Ethan Smith (126) and Montrel Jackson (182) each won four rounds as well and finished third.
Peckham Invitational Tournanent
Norton results: 106-Stephen Chaffee (3-2, two pins, 4th place); 113-Calvin Lyons (2-2, two pins, 4th place); 120-Dean Santangelo (3-2, two pins, 4th place); 126-Alex Turcotte (2-1, one pin, 2nd place), Tom Mulvaney (1-2); 132-Nate Tripolone (1-2, one pin); 138-Dan Clapp (4-0, two pins, 1st place), kevin ahoney (3-2, one pin); 145-Jahvon Morson (1-2, one pin); 152-Ian Barker (2-2, one pin), Gabe Thomassen (3-2, two pins, 4th place); 160-Ben Khoklan (3-2, three pins); 170-Nick Andreasson (3-1, one pin, 2nd place); 182-Nate Arduino (2-2, two pins); 195-J.D. Artz (2-2, one pin); 220-Ray Rodriguez (2-2, one pin); 285-Danyle Ayala (1-2).
Mansfield results: 106-Owen Weber (1-2); 120-Noah Price (4-1, 3rd place); 126-Antonios Sevastos (3-0, two pins, 1st place); 132-Max Farley (3-1, 2nd place); 138-Josh Wisel (0-2); 145-Will Stratton (3-1, 2nd place); 152-Joe Moran (1-2); 160-Ciaran Connolly (3-1, 2nd place); 170-C.J. Glaropoulos (3-0, two pins, 1st place); 182-Aidan Archambault (2-0); 195-Isaiah Manuel (0-2); 220-Noah Jellenik (3-1, 2nd place); 285-Losief Chungi (2-2).
Quabbin Regional Super-Quad Tournament
King Philip 54, Boston College High 28; KP 57, Dedham 21; KP 66, Quabbin Reg. 15; Windham, N.H. 48, KP 47: 138-Jackson Kelly (3-1); 145-Noah Reidel (4-0); 195-Shawn Conniff (4-0, four pins); 285-Youseff Lofti (3-1).
Cumberland High Invitational Meet
North Attleboro results: 106-Tanner Ferguson (2-1, 6th place); 113-Alex Yan (0-2); 126 Ethan Smith (4-1, 3rd place); 138-Kyle Dumke (0-2); 145-Jon Lozinski (1-2); 152-Andrew Faris (0-2); 160-Jaad Ismail (0-2); 170-Mike Edmonds (4-1, 2nd place); 182-Montrel Jackson (4-1, 3rd place); 195-Alex Warsofsky (0-2); 220-Keysun Wise (1-2).
