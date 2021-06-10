STOUGHTON — Max Farley and Sam Conley scored first-period pins as the Mansfield High wrestling team took a 42-25 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton High Thursday.
Farley (at 132) and Conley (at 152) secured six points for the Hornets (2-7), who also gained forfeit wins in four weight classes.
Mansfield 42, Stoughton 25: 120-Rutter (S) def. Gretta Hobbs 14-3; 126-Iyam Karuppusamy (M) won by forfeit; 132-Max Farley (M) pinned Neervenes 1:38; 138-Isaiah Lucas (M) won by forfeit; 145-Theodore (S) def. Noah Price 6-2; 152-Sam Conley (M) pinned McCaron 1:25; 160-Medina (S) pinned Jaquan Peters-Wolfe 3:44; 170-Swipulvesei (S) pinned James Fichera 0:40; 182-Odin Miller (M) won by forfeit; 195-C.J. Glarapoulos (M) won by forfeit; 220-Colton Johnson (M) pinned Reggie 2:30; 285-McCinlui (S) pinned Charles Saba 0:20
