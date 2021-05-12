MANSFIELD — The King Philip High wrestling team will host Mansfield High Thursday in a 7 p.m. Hockomock League outdoor meet.
The meet was originally scheduled for Mansfield High's Alumni Field, but the site was changed Thursday to King Philip's Macktaz Field due to a possible conflict with the Hornets' outdoor track meet in the afternoon.
The Warriors are 1-1 on the season, having beaten Canton 49-0, but losing a 48-24 decision to Sharon Tuesday. Against the Eagles, Sam DeBaggis (132), Mike Gorman (138), Sean O’Brien (195) and Hunter Hastings (220) won their matches.
The Foxboro Warriors began their season with a 45-36 win over Taunton. Foxboro will take on Oliver Ames Thursday.
