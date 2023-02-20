MILTON -- Mansfield High's Colton Johnson, King Philip's Colby Cloutier and Norton High's Gabriel Thompson captured individual MIAA divisional wrestling titles over the weekend.

Three area high school wrestling teams competed in the Division 2 wrestling meet at Milton High, highlighted by Mansfield's Johnson, who completed an undefeated season for the Hornets with a 220-pound state title. He helped Mansfield tally 34 points to place 23rd in the team competition.