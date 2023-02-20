MILTON -- Mansfield High's Colton Johnson, King Philip's Colby Cloutier and Norton High's Gabriel Thompson captured individual MIAA divisional wrestling titles over the weekend.
Three area high school wrestling teams competed in the Division 2 wrestling meet at Milton High, highlighted by Mansfield's Johnson, who completed an undefeated season for the Hornets with a 220-pound state title. He helped Mansfield tally 34 points to place 23rd in the team competition.
Johnson won in his final bout by an 8-3 decision to earn a trip to the All-State Meet in Reading next weekend. Before his final match against Plymouth South's Heath McGilvray, Johnson won three matches by pin. He will be joined by his sister, Tessa, who earned an All-State spot in the girls wrestling tournament.
Joining Johnson on the boys mat the Division 2 meet were Sam Connelly (152) and Odin Miller (170), neither of whom placed.
King Philip scored 46 points to finish 16th as a team, led by Cloutier's performance at 160 pounds. Cloutier clinched the 160 title in Division 2, pinning his way to a championship to earn an All-State spot.
Cloutier He had four pins, two in the first period and two in the second period. He was the only champion from King Philip, and the only to not fall the into consolation bracket. Loden Wells battled his way back through consolation to place seventh, losing by fall in his last bout.
Brock Miner (106), Kevin Gillis (126), Matthew Oldford (138), John Molloy (152), Jared Shapiro (220) and Cydell Sanchez (285) also made appearances for KP at the division meet, but did not place.
North Attleboro's team scored 40 points and finished 20th. Leading North on the front end of the bracket was Greg Berthiuame, wrestling his way to the 195-pound final.
Berthiaume took a 16-2 major decision to open his tournament and followed it up with a first period pin and a 2-1 semifinal decision win. In the final, Berthiaume lost to Bridgewater-Raynham's Nate Leach by a 6-2 decision.
Zach Gallagher wrestled through his consolation bouts to place eighth at 285 and Braxton Ferro also battled back through consolation in the 132 bracket to place fifth. Wrestling, but not placing for North Attleboro, were Jayden Mendes (106), Alexander Robin (126) and Austin Dean (160).
Division 3
WAKEFIELD -- Norton had a strong showing to lead the way in the Division 3 meet at Wakefield Memorial High, scoring 77 points to place sixth as Thompson capped his tournament with a 170-pound divisional title. No opponent came close to beating Thompson, who won by technical fall in his semifinal (19-3) and in the final (16-1). He also had major decision wins ahead of both wins.
Working their way back through consolation rounds for Norton, and earning a podium spot, was Jason Winston with a fifth-place finish at 132. Brody Fogerty (145) and Daniel Ayala (285) both finished seventh and Dillan Mueller (126) placed eighth.
Making appearances at the meet for Norton, but not placing, were Quinn Shurtleff (106), Kate Connell (113), Jaylon Pardo (120), Maxx Bieksha (138), Dimitar Yotsov (160) and Gavin Luciano (195).
Foxboro had five wrestlers make an appearance and scored 33 points for 23rd place. The best finish of the group was a fourth-place finish by James Calabrese at 145. Calabrese fell by decision in his semifinal to go into consolation where he lost his third-place match also by decision.
The Warriors had two wrestlers reach podium spots. Both Raj Jetty (113) and Marco Yeradi (195) placed in eighth. Adam Addeche (132) and Connor McNamara (152) did not place for Foxboro.
Tri-County scored 40.5 points and placed 17th. Aidan Weeman battled to a third-place finish at 120. Brandon Allen went to consolation at 126 and finished fifth. Mason Green (138), Marco Pantazopoulis (145), Cole King (160), Conner Jackson (182) and Owen Maag (220) did not place.