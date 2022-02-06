WRENTHAM — Led by senior Will Conniff, the King Philip Regional High wrestling team finished its regular season by sweeping the mat with Hanover High, Canton High and Walpole High Saturday in a tri-meet at home.
Conniffhad recorded pins in all three of his bouts as the Warriors dispatched Hanover 63-18, Canton 72-10 and took down Walpole 66-18.
“We went 2-0 on the day, and I don’t think anyone put up more than 12 points against us, so I’d say we achieved at a high level,” King Philip coach John Adams said.
With their regular season behind them, the Warriors are now preparing to compete at the MIAA Sectional Tournament on Saturday.
“We finished with a 16-5 record," Adams said. "We entered three tournaments this season — won third place and finished with two championships — and I think they’re nearing the apex, getting ready to peak at the right time nearing Sectionals.”
Rocketeers take two of three at North Andover invitational
Tanner Ferguson collected pins in all three of his bouts as the North Attleboro High wrestling team rounded out its regular season by taking two out of three at Saturday's 10-team invitational held at North Andover High.
The Rocketeers (12-5, 3-2 Hockomock League) routed Nashoba Regional High 54-18 on the strength of pins by Dylan McCall (106, 5:50), Zachary Heffner (113, :34), Ferguson (120, :47), Braxton Ferro (132, 4:45), Chris Galligan (138, :45), Jaad Ismall (170, 1:00), Austin Dean (182, 2:36) and Alexander Mottinger (220, 3:33).
North Attleboro also demolished Silver Lake 61-12, with pins by Alexander Robin (120, 2:22), Ferguson (126, :26), Ferro (132, 3:15), Masen Ayola (145, 1:01), Giffin Gouck (152, 1:51), Ismall (170, 1:15), Dylan Vigstol (182, :45) and Mottinger (220, 3:45).
The Rocketeers won five of their final six bouts against Minnechaug, but came up short, 39-30. Taking pins for the Rocketeers were Ferguson (126, 2:59), Dean (182, 5:07) and Greg Berthiaume (195, 5:04). North Attleboro will next wrestle at sectionals.
Also at the invitational, Mansfield finished its season by falling to host North Andover 51-24. Winning by pin for the Hornets (2-16, 0-4 Hockomock League) were: Max Farley (138, 1:37), Colton Johnson (220, :45) and Sam Connolly (152, 1:55). Andrew Cameron
