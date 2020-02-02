NORTH ATTLEBORO — King Philip High’s Shawn Conniff, wrestling at 195 and 220 pounds, became the all-time leader in victories (133) for the Warriors in winning all three of his matches in the Hockomock League quadrangular meet at North Attleboro.
However, North Attleboro scored a 46-33 victory over King Philip and a 39-23 decision over Taunton, while falling to Franklin. Against KP, John Kummer (285), Alex Warsofsky (195), Montrel Jackson (182), Noah Riedel (152), Jon Lozinski (145), Chris Galligan (132) and Ethan Smith (126) all took pins for the Rocketeers.
KP will next host Mansfield Wednesday, while North entertains Foxboro.
Norton High’s Alex Turcotte became the 14th member of the Lancers’ 100-win club by taking all three of his matches on pins in the 126-pound class as the Lancers (16-4-1) routed Watertown, Reading and Scituate in a quadrangular match. Danyel Ayala (220), Nick Andreasson (170), Ben Khokhlan (160), Dan Clapp (138), Dean Santangelo (120), Calvin Lyons (113) and Steven Chaffee (106) all won all three of their matches. The Lancers next host Hopkinton Wednesday.
North Attleboro 46, King Philip 33: 106-Erikkson Daveiga (KP) def. Tyler Tobias 26-20; 113-Alex Yan (NA) def. Liam Campbell 16-3; 126-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned Sam Debaggis 0:23; 132-Christopher Galligan (NA) pinned Kevin McCassland 0:22; 138-Jackson Kelley (KP) pinned Andrew Faris 2:22; 145 Jon Lozinski (NA) pinned Evan Ossinger 1:11; 152-Noah Riedel (KP) pinned Greg Berthiaume 5:33; 160-Cole Ricci (KP) pinned Austin Dean 5:44; 182-Montrel Jackson (NA) pinned Sean O’Brien 4:33; 195-Alex Warsofky (NA) pinned Hunter Hastings 5:15; 220-Shawn Conniff (KP) pinned Keysun Wise 1:33; 285-John Kummer (NA) pinned Yousef Lotfi 2:34.
Franklin 38, North Attleboro 30: 285-John Kummer (NA) def. Leofanti (F) 3-2; 120-Difilippo (F) def. Alex Yan 16-1; 126-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned Barmson 3:23; 132-Carlucci (F) pinned Dylan DeMattos 1:43; 138-Chris Galligan (NA) def. Foley 6-1; 145-Fracassa (F) pinned Jon Lozinski 0:45; 152-Cashin (F) def. Greg Berthiaume 8-4; 160-Sackley (F() pinned Jaad Ismail 2:34; 170-Mike Edmonds (NA) pinned Cogavin 2:34; 182-Nawn (F) def. Montrel Jackson 5-4; 195-Jacoby (F) def. Alex Warsofsky 4-2; 220-Walker (F) pinned Keysun Wise 5:34.
Norton 58, Scituate 9; Norton 60, Reading 13; Norton 57, Watertown 6: 106-Steve Chaffee (3-0, two pins); 113-Calvin Lyons (3-0, two pins); 120-Dean Santangelo (3-0, two pins); 126-Alex Turcotte (3-0, three pins); 132-Nathan Tripolone (2-0, two pins), Anthony Tripolone (1-0, one pin); 138-Dan Clapp (3-0, two pins); 145-Ian Barker (2-0), Jahvon Morson (1-0, one pin); 152-Gabe Thomasson (2-1, one pin); 160-Ben Bhokhlan (3-0, two pins); 170-Nick Andreasson (3-0, one pin); 182-Nathan Arduino (1-2, one pin); 195-J.D. Artz (0-3); 220-Danyel Ayala (3-0, two pins); 285-Ray Rodriguez (3-0).
Mansfield 39, Canton 21: 106-Leskiv (C) def. Owen Weeber 12-11; 126-Noah Price (M) pinnned Doria 3:00; 132-Antonios Sevastos (M) pinned Cunningham 0:30; 138-Peters (C) pinned Josh Wisel 1:00; 145-Will Stratton (M) pinned Gunning 1:30; 152-Marinilli (C) pinned Joe Moran 0:30; 160-Ciaran Connolly (M) def. Michel 12-11; 170-C.J. Glaropoulos (M) pinned Albert 1:00; 182-Collins (C) pinned Colton Johnson 1:30; 195-Isaiah Manuel (M) pinned Pham 1:00; 285-Lohith Chundi (M) pinned Richards 1:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.