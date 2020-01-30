FRANKLIN — King Philip Regional High senior wrestler Shawn Conniff picked up his 100th career pin during a Hockomock Dual meet Thursday night, where the Warriors were taken down by Franklin High 45-30.
Conniff, with a 3-0 performance at King Philip’s quad meet at North Attleboro this weekend, has an opportunity to become the all-time winningest wrestler in school history. Also during the meet, Jackson Kelley was a winner by pin at 138 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.