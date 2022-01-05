NORTON — Taking five pins within the first period, the Norton High wrestling team scored a 60-6 victory over Dedham High Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League match.
Jason Winston scored six points on a pin at 132 pounds with four seconds left in his match; Anthony Tripolone (145) and Tom Mulvaney (152) both notched pins with 10 seconds left in their matches; Matt Guiney needed just 46 seconds to take six points at 170 pounds; while Ben Khokhlan took at pin at 1:18 of his 182-pound match.
The Lancers (5-4) next host Mansfield, Taunton and Quabbin Regional in a quadrangular match Saturday.
- In a Hockomock League match at Mansfield. King Philip (8-1) notched a 63-15 verdict over the Hornets (1-8). The Warriors took six pins and won three matches by forfeits. Mansfield will wrestle in a quad meet at Norton Saturday, while KP will participate in the Whitman-Hanson Invitational.
King Philip 63, Mansfield 15: 106-Sam Cassetta-Waxman (KP) won by forfeit; 113-Eric Daveiga (KP) pinned Nate Jackson; 120-Loden Wells (KP) pinned Greta Hobbs; 126-Sam DeBaggis (KP) pinned owen Weber; 132-Dylan Detch (M) def. Logan Caldwell 5-4; 138-Sam Murphy (KP) won by forfeit; 145-Jason Kuch (KP) won by forfeit; 152-Mike Gorman (KP) def. Sam Connelly 8-4; 160-Colby Cloutier (KP) pinned Dash Munson; 170-Will Conniff (KP) pinned Odin Miller; 182-Ty Tomasian (M) pinned Jared Shaprio; 195-Hunter Hastins (KP) won by forfeit; 220-Colton Johnson (M) won by forfeit; 285-Dan Nineve (KP) pinned Nick Javaloyes.
Norton 60, Dedham 6: 120-Millea (D) pinned Jaylon Pardo 5:47; 126-Nolan Winfield (N) def. Goveia 9-2; 132-Jason Winstson (N) pinned Barcellos 1:56; 138-Calvin Lyons (N) won by forfeit; 145-Anthony Tripolone (N) pinned O’Brien 1:50; 152-Tom Mulvaney (N) pinned Heaslip 1:50; 160-Nathan Tripolone (N) def. Pendleton 11-2; 170-Matt Guiney (N) pinned Dowdall 0:46; 182-Ben Khokhlan (N) pinned Guitaras 1:18; 195-Gavin Luciano (N) won by forfeit; 220-Danyel Ayala (N) pinned Uhrmann 2:50; 106-Rocco Tarantino (N) won by forfeit; 113-Kate Connell (N) won by forfeit.
