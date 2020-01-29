NORTON — The Norton High wrestling team came out of a non-league quad meet with a 36-36 tie against No. 5 ranked New Bedford High Wednesday night, two weeks removed from a 65-point loss to the Whalers at the Peckham Tournament.
Norton was the winner in points of matches wrestled, but finished in a deadlock due to a forfeit at the heavyweight rank. Winning by pin for the Lancers were Steven Chaggee (106), Calvin Lyons (113), Gabe Thomasson (152), Nick Andreasen (170), and Nate Arduino (195), while Dan Klapp had a 5-1 win by decision at 138 pounds.
The Lancers (12-4-1) host a quad meet against Reading, Scituate and Watertown Saturday.
- Mansfield won the final two matches to pull away with a 41-31 Hockomock League dual meet victory that went back-and-forth. With the Hornets on top 32-31 with two bouts remaining, 120-pounder Noah Price won by a 6-4 decision and 126-pounder Antonio Sevastos pinned his opponent to clinch the victory. Other winners for Mansfield included Max Farley (132), Ciaran Connolly (170), C.J. Glaropolous (182) and Noah Jellenik (220).
- North Attleboro suffered a 37-19 setback in a Hockomock League dual meet with Stoughton. The Rocketeers had five winners in total as Ethan Smith (126) and Chris Galligan (132) won by decision, while Mike Edmonds (170) pinned his opponent and heavyweight John Kummer won by a major decision.
Norton 36, New Bedford 36: 106-Steven Chaffee (N) pinned Amaral 1:16; 113-Calvin Lyons (N) pinned Teixeira 3:12; 120-Cameron Perry (NB) pinned Dean Santangelo 2:31; 126-Alex Turcott (N) beat Duval 4-2; 132-Lopes (NB) def. Anthony Tripolone 6-0; 138-Dan Klapp def. Medeiros 5-1; 145-Rodriguez (NB) def. Ian Barker 12-6; 152-Gabe Thomasson (N) pinned Ferrer 5:05; 160-Fortes (NB) pinned Ben Khokhlan 2:18; 170-Nick Andreasen (N) pinned Martinez 3:24; 182-Maldanado (NB) pinned Dimitar Yotsov 0:10; 195-Nate Arduino (N) pinned Bonilla 1:53; 220-Marcial (NB) def. Danyel Ayala DQ; 285-Williams (NB) won by forfeit.
