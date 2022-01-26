HOPKINTON — Suffering a trio of third period pins, the Norton High wrestling team found itself having its comeback bid fall short in a 41-39 loss at Hopkinton High Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League meet.
The Lancers lost six-point decisions at 170, 182 and 195. Anthony Tripolone (145) and Nathan Tripolone (160) scored pins in the first and final minutes of their respective bouts to give Norton an early lead.
Kate Connell scored a second period pin for the Lancers at 113, closing the gap to 35-24.
Norton is slated to host a quadrangular meet Saturday.
Hopkinton 41, Norton 39: 145-Anthbony Tripolone (N) pinned Mowry 0:35; 152-Losada (H) pinned Calvin Lyons 3:44; 160-Nathan Tripolone (N) pinned Brooks 5:11; 170-Muzzi (H) pinned Tom Mulvaney 5:17; 182-Hanson (H) pinned Matt Guinan 5:14; 195-Daivi (H) pinned Gavin Luciano 4:19: 220-Danyel Ayala (N) pinned Sokol 1:59; 285-Canty (H) pinned Mardosi Doronziel 1:11; 106-Distasio (H) pinned Rocco Tarantino 1:27; 113-Kate Connell (N) pinned Moody 2:56; 120-Hoyt (H) pinned Jaylon Pardo 4:26; 126-Nolan Winfield (N) def. Carlsen 6-5; 132-Jason Winston (N) pinned Rogers 1:46; 138-Brody Fogarty (N) pinned Huong 4:31.