MANSFIELD — The Taunton High wrestling team won the last match of the Hockomock League contest against Mansfield High in the heavyweight class Tuesday to take a 40-37 victory. The Hornets (0-4) also suffered by having to forfeit both the 106 and 112 weight classes, while Taunton took a pair of third-period pins at 120 and 160.
Taunton 40, Mansfield 37: 106-Leskowski (T) won by forfeit; 112-Cullen (T) won by forfeit; 120-Jones (T) pinned Greta Hobbs 5:45; 126-Iniyan Karuppusany (M) def. Mendes 6-4 (OT); 132-Max Farley (M) def. Mendes 16-2; 138-Mandeville (T) def. Noah Price 8-1; 145-Sam Connelly (M) pinned Mandeville 3:55; 152-Jim Mahoney (M) pinned Berube 3:20; 160-Bowman (T) pinned Sam Gutierrez 5:00; 171-Mandeville (T) pinned James Fichera 1:35; 182-Oden Miller (M) won by forfeit; 195-C.J. Glarapolous (M) won by forfeit; 220-Colton Johnson (M) pinned Franc 2:57; 285-Wiee (M) pinned Andrew Cameron 1:45.
