MARSHFIELD — C.J. Glaropoulos won all four of his matches at 170 pounds, with three by pins, and cracked the 100-win mark in his third varsity season with the Mansfield High wrestling team as the Hornets won three rounds at the Marshfield Invitational Meet on Saturday.
Glaropoulos, a junior, took six points for each of his first period pins for the Hornets (9-7), who came away with wins over host Marshfield, Silver Lake Regional and Leominster.
Hornets sophomore Max Farley (132) won all four of his matches on pins as well for Mansfield, while teammate Ciaran Connolly (160) also won all four of his matches, including three via pins.
In addition, Will Stratton (145) and Noah Jellenik (220) each won all three of their matches on pins.
- At the Walpole High quadrangular meet, King Philip won all three of its matches, impressively beating Norwood and the host Rebels. Shawn Conniff (195) and Jackson Kelley (138) each won all three of their matches on pins. Youseff Lofti (285) lost his lone match in double overtime. The Warriors host Oliver Ames Wednesday in a dual meet.
- Norton (9-4) downed both Stoughton (48-30) and Canton (55-22) in hosting a quadrangular meet. Dan Clapp (138) won all three of his matches for the Lancers, while J.D. Artz, Nathan Arduino, Mike Andreasson, Gabe Thomasson, Alex Turcotte and Dean Santangelo each won two rounds. The Lancers next host Ashland Wednesday in a clash of Tri-Valley League powers.
- In a quadrangular meet at Holliston, North Attleboro scored a victory over Quabbin Regional. Ethan Smith (126) won all three of his matches on pins for the Rocketeers, while Mike Edmonds (170) won both of his matches on pins.
Mansfield 60, Silver Lake 18; Mansfield 36, Marshfield 18; Mansfield 48, Leominster 6: 106-Owen Weber (1-1, one pin); 120-Noah Price (2-0); 126-Antonios Sevastos (2-0, one pin); 132-Max Farley (4-0, four pins); 138-Josh Weisel (2-2); 145-Will Stratton (3-1, three pins); 152-Joe Moran (2-2, two pins); 160-Ciaran Connolly (4-0, three pins); 170-C.J.Glaropoulos (4-0, three pins); 182-Colton Johnson (2-2, one pin); 195-Isaiah Manuel (1-2); 220-Noah Jellenik (3-1, three pins); 285-Lotieth Chundi (1-2, one pin).
Melrose 48, North Attleboro 26; North Attleboro 18, Quabbin Reg. 9; Holliston 46, North Attleboro 30: 106-Tyler Tobias (0-3); 113-Alex Yan (1-1); 126-Ethan Smith (3-0, three pins); 132-Chris Galligan (1-1); 138-Andrew Faris2-0; 145-Jon Lozinski (1-1); 152-Greg Berthiaume (1-1); 160-Dylan Vigstol (0-1), Austin Dean (0-1); 170-Mike Edmons (2-0, two pins); 182-Montrel Jackson (1-1, one pin), Joe Shepard (0-1); 195-Alex Warsofsky (1-1, one pin); 220-Keysun Wise (0-2); 285-John Kummer (1-2, one pin).
Norton 55, Canton 22: Norton 48, Stoughton 30; Brockton 45, Norton 28: 106-Stephen Chaffee (1-1, one pin); 113-Calvin Lyons (1-2, one pin); 120-Dean Santangelo (2-1, two pins); 126-Alex Turcotte (2-1, one pin, Tom Mulvaney (0-1); 132-Anthony Tripolone (1-0, one pin), Nathan Tripolone (1-0, one pin); 138-Dan Clapp (3-0, one pin); 145-Ian Barker (1-1), Jahvon Morson (1-0, one pin); 152-Gabe Thomasson (2-1, one pin); 160-Ben Khoklan (1-2, one pin); 170-Mike Andresson (2-1, one pin); 182-Nathan Arduino (2-1, one pin), Dimitar Yotsov (1-0); 195-J.D. Artz (2-0, one pin); 220-Ray Rodriguez (1-2, one pin); 285-Danyle Ayala (0-2).
King Philip results: 138-Jackson Kelley (3-0, three pins); 160-Cole Ricci (3-0); 195-Shawn Conniff (3-0, three pins); 285-Youseff Lofti (2-1).
