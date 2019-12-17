BROOKLINE -- C.J. Glaropoulos, Aidan Archambault and Noah Jellenik scored pins in their weight classes, but the Mansfield High wrestling team dropped its season opener 25-5 in a non-league match with Brookline High.
The Hornets host North Attleboro Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
Brookline 51, Mansfield 25: 126-Antonios Sevastos (M) def. Lyle Gray 9-1; 132-Dylan Clifford (B) def. Max Farley 7-2; 138-Luke Albanese (B) pinned Sam Gutierrez; 145-Joe Genzer (B) pinned Josh Wisel; 152-Haden Bottiglieri (B) pinned James Fichera; 160-Ciaran Connolly (M) def. Gabriel Barnett 6-0; 170- C.J. Glaropoulos (M) pinned Hayden Whitley; 182-Aidan Archambault (M) pinned Moses Morgan; 195-Raphael Burgos (B) pinned Kevin Lattuada; 285-Noah Jellenik (M) pinned Brian Ramirez.
