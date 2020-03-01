METHUEN — With merely one loss on the season, Mansfield High’s C.J. Glaropoulos proved himself to be a steamroller through the Hockomock League, the MIAA South Sectional Meet, the MIAA Division 1 State Meet and the MIAA All-State Meet.
Glaropoulos is the best of the best, now the 170-pound Massachusetts state champion after earning the title Saturday at Methuen High School with his 25th victory of the season.
Glaropoulos claimed a 3-2 victory over No. 1-seeded Josh Corbio of Nashoba Regional High for the title, his fourth victory of the weekend event.
The No. 3 finisher at the 2019 All-State Meet, Glaropoulos took a 2-1 lead into the third period of his match with Corbio, and then gained a two-point lead with an early escape.
“He was prepared, he was ready,” Mansfield High coach Mark DiSanto said of Glaropoulos winning three of his four matches on decisions, including a 2-0 verdict over Anthony Ostrander of Triton Regional in the semifinal round.
In addition to Glaropoulos, the Hornets had a fifth-place finish from Antonios Sevastos (two wins at 126) and a seventh-place from Will Stratton (four wins at 145). Sevastos took decisions in his first two matches before losing in the semifinal round to Chelmsford’s Pat Hughes 3-2 in overtime.
All three Hornets will represent Mansfield High and the Hockomock League at the New England Championship Meet Saturday back at Methuen.
Glaropoulos won the Division 1 South Sectional title by winning four rounds, three by pins. Then he won the Division 1 All-State Meet title by winning four rounds, three by pins.
Stratton was the Hornet yeoman. He won a preliminary-round match, lost on a second-round pin in the second round, then beat Andrew Medina of Stoughton 12-1 in the first consolation round, pinned Foxboro’s Max Kornbluth in the first round, took a 6-2 win over Gloucester’s Liam Donahue and then gained a forfeit win.
Three-time South Sectional champion and 195-pound Hockomock League kingpin Shawn Conniff of King Philip High won his first two matches, including a first-period pin (at 1:07) of Jack Long of Hanover before being upset on a pin 26 seconds into the third period of his semifinal-round match by Darby McLaughlin of Springfield Central.
Warrior heavyweight Yousef Lofti won two matches and took seventh place. He won his opening-round match 5-2 over Peabody’s Doug Clark and a 7-3 consolation-round win over Natick’s Joe Babson.
North Attleboro High’s Mike Edmonds captured third place in the 170-pound class, winning three matches. Edmonds won his opening match over Hampshire’s Mason Willard 13-0, and emerged from the consolation round after falling to Mansfield’s Glaropolous. Edmonds took a first-round pin of Tewksbury’s Pat Fleming at 1:26 and then downed Springfield Central’s Desmond McLaughlin 8-2.
Max Kornbluth won a match at 145 for Foxboro, one of three Warriors to advance. Kornbluth won his opening-round match 4-3 over Central Catholic’s Peter Vachon, then suffered two consecutive first-round pins.
Three wrestlers representing Tri-Valley League runner-up Norton (19-5-1) each won a match. Nathan Arduino (182) scored a first-round pin over Tony Romano of Methuen, while Dean Santangelo (120) and Alex Turcotte (126) each won a second-round match. Santangelo beat Tom Kelleher of Bristol-Plymouth 8-6, while Turcotte took a 7-1 decision over Dave Gelman of Sharon.
Similarly, a pair of Tri-County Cougars each won a match. Cole Guertin won his first-round match at 132 pounds over Algonquin Regional’s Rafael Knapp 14-9, then suffered two pins. Patrick Griffin lost his opening match to Stratton of Mansfield, but then took a consolation-round pin over Jim Silva of Beverly at 1:41 of the first period.
MIAA All State Wrestling Meet
At Methuen High School
Tri-County results: 132-Cole Guertin (1-2); 145-Patrick Griffin (1-2, one pin).
North Attleboro results: 170-Mike Edmonds (3-1, one pin, 3rd place); 182-Montrel Jackson (0-2).
Foxboro results: 106-James Fraser (0-2); 113-Yousef Nasri (0-2); 145-Max Kornbluth (1-2).
Norton results: 106-Steven Chaffee (0-2); 120-Dean Santangelo (1-2); 126-Alex Turcotte (1-2); 182-Nathan Arduino (1-2, one pin).
Mansfield results: 126-Antonios Sevastos (2-2, 5th place); 145-Will Stratton (4-2, one pin, 7th place); 170-C.J. Glaropoulos (4-0, one pin, 1st place).
King Philip results: 138-Jackson Kelley (0-2); 195-Shawn Conniff (2-1, one pin, 3rd place); 285-Yousef Lofti (2-2, 7th place).
