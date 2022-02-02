MANSFIELD — As the Mansfield High wrestling team prepares to hit the mats one last time for the regular season, they are finally able to do so with a full team of athletes.
“This year, we’ve had so many ups and downs with the numbers of kids that are available to wrestle at any given moment just with the pandemic and protocols surrounding that,” Mansfield coach Eric Farley said.
“We’ve had a lot of our season with half our line-up going out there, and that’s difficult when you’re giving up so many weight classes,” he added. “We are excited because tonight is probably one of the first times this season — maybe one other — that we’ve actually had a full line-up for whose available.”
The Hornets fell to Foxboro High 44-33 Wednesday night as they recognized their seniors prior to the start of the Hockomock League match.
“We’re especially excited because it’s our Senior Night, and we are graduating eight seniors,” Farley said. “Our matches with Foxboro are always entertaining ones because no matter what, these kids are always bringing out their game with a town like Foxboro. We’re just so close and we battle back and forth usually with a lot of sports so this is one that’s always circled on the list every year.”
While Wednesday night was the Hornets’ last regulation match, the Warriors will travel to North Attleboro High Thursday to face the Rocketeers in their final match of the regular season.
Foxboro High jumped out to early 29-9 and 41-15 leads against Mansfield before sweating out the final four matches for the win.
Foxboro won five of the first seven matches, three on pins by James Frasier (126 lbs.), Ian Marcotte (132), and Sean Bubencik (145), while Max Farley got Mansfield’s lone early pin at 138, but the Hornets trailed 29-9.
The Warriors finished with pins from Maxwell Kornbluth (160) and Ryan Addeche (170), but the Hornets made it interesting late with consecutive pins from Ty Tomasian (182), Nicolas Javaloyes (195), and Colton Johnson (220) before Sebastian Zerpa Aguilar (285) won a 3-2 decision for Foxboro to close out the scoring. Sam Connelly also had a pin for Mansfield at 152.
Foxboro visits North Attleboro Thursday while Mansfield has completed its regular season.