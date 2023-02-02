NORTH ATTLEBORO — With the Kenneth Pickering Gymnasium brimming the most it has all season with fans, and Thursday night’s wrestling duel between North Attleboro High and rival Foxboro High going down to the final match, the Rocketeers showed up and showed out.

North walked off the mat with a hard-fought 38-30 dual meet win over the Warriors, improving their record to 9-12. The Rocketeers finally clinched the win at the 152-pound weight class when Austin Dean pinned Connor McNamara in the third period..