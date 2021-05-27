TAUNTON — Braxton Ferro (126), Keysun Wise (285) and Ethan Smith (145) all scored first period pins as the North Attleboro High wrestling team scored a 48-30 victory over Taunton High Thursday in a Hockomock League match.
The Rocketeers (5-1) pulled ahead 18-15 when Andrew Ferris scored a second period pin at 138, then Kaiden Leary at 220 scored a pin with 55 seconds left in his match.
North Attleboro 48, Taunton 30: 106-Leskoski (T) pinned Jacob Warsofsky 0:55; 113-Collins (T) won by forfeit; 120-Tanner Ferguson (NA) pinned Jones 3:40; 126-Braxton Ferro (N) pinned Mendes 1:17; 132-Sandoul (T) def. Kyle Dumke 7-1; 138-Andrew Ferris (NA) pinned Mandeville 3:36; 145-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned Mandeville 1:06; 152-Chris Galligan (NA) won by forfeit; 160-Baomian (A) pinned Griffin Gouck 5:19; 170-Mandeville (T) pinned Dylan Vigstrol 1:11; 182-Greg Berthiaume (NA) won by forifet; 195-Frank (T) def. Austin Dean 9-7; 220-Kaiden Leary (NA) pinned Ye 5:05; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) pinned Tran 0:43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.