WRENTHAM — North Attleboro High wrestling coach Geoff Burgess believes that his Rocketeers are not only well prepared, but well arranged to make some noise at the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional beginning Friday.
Greg Berthiaume (182), Andrew Ferris (138), Braxton Ferro (126) and Jacob Warsofsky (106) all secured pins as the Davenport Division champion Rocketeers left King Philip Regional High Monday with a 40-24 victory in the meeting of Hockomock League members.
North Attleboro (9-1) won the first four matches of the meet to take a 22-0 advantage. While King Philip took seven matches into the third period, the Warriors were unable to recover from the early deficit.
The Rocketeers are likely to be the No. 2 seed behind Plymouth South in the eight-team Division 2 sectional, and host a home match Friday.
“I was happy with our performance against KP, they’re a stronger team than they let out,” Burgess said.
North Attleboro’s Tanner Ferguson (at 113, ahead 6-0), Ethan Smith (at 145, ahead 2-0), Dylan Vigstol (at 160, tied at 4-4) and Austin Dean (195, ahead 4-0) all had their matches decided in the third period.
Warsofsky took a first minute pin, while Ferro gained a second period pin after gaining a 5-0 first period lead to put North Attleboro in command.
“We were competitive, we did our homework,” KP coach John Adams said. “We kind of knew that we would be challenged, North is good, they’re solid.”
The Warriors (4-5), who will participate in the Division 2 Central Sectional, won six matches, but only senior Noah Reidel (at 160) and senior Cole Ricci (at 171) scored pins for six points.
Junior Sam DeBaggis scored KP’s first points with an 11-5 decision at 132, owning 4-1 and 9-4 leads at the end of the first two periods.
Reidel and Vigstsol were tied at 4-4 after two periods, the Rocketeer gaining a reversal and a near fall in the second period to tie the match. With just 13 seconds remaining in the match, Reidel took a pin.
Ricci had leads of 3-2 and 9-6 after the first two periods of his match for the Warriors, taking a pin just 25 seconds into the third period to close North’s lead to 31-18.
KP’s Hunter Hastings was tied at 2-2 after the first period of his match at 220. Hastings gained a 4-3 lead with a reversal, but North’s Kaiden Leary took one point for an escape to knot the score at 4-4 entering the final two minutes. There, Hastings scored a near fall for a 6-4 decision.
And Warrior heavyweight Yousef Lotfi gained one point for a second period escape and that was the margin of victory in his 1-0 decision over North’s Keysun Wise.
The Rocketeers had maintained the upper hand as Ferris, a senior scored a first minute pin to boost North’s lead to 28-23. In the very next match at 145, Smith, also a senior, scored two first period points for a takedown and held on for a 2-1 verdict over Colby Cloutier.
“I think we have a good chance at the sectionals, I think we could have a pretty good run at it (title),” Burgess suggested of his Rocketeers’ post-season aspirations.
North Attleboro 40, King Philip 24: 106-Jacob Warsofsky (NA) pinned Don Cassera 0:53; 113-Tanner Ferguson (NA) def. Liam Campbell 12-1; 120-Tyler Tobias (NA) won by forfeit; 126-Braxton Ferro (NA) pinned Kevin Ossinger 2:46; 132-Sam DeBaggis (KP) def. Kyle Dumke 11-5; 138-Andrew Ferris (NA) pinned Mike Gorman 0:59; 145-Ethan Smith (NA) def. Colby Cloutier 2-1; 152-William Cunniff (KP) def. Chris Galligan 5-2; 160-Noah Reidel (KP) pinned Dylan Vigstol 5:47; 171-Cole Ricci (KP) pinned Joe Shepherd 4:25; 182-Greg Berthiaume (NA) pinned Lucas Morreale 3:45; 195-Austin Dean (NA) def. Sean O’Brien 5-0; 220-Hunter Hastings (KP) def. Kaiden Leary 6-4; 285-Yousef Lotfi (KP) def. Keysun Wise 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.