FOXBORO — Deadlocked at 30-30 entering the final match, Franklin High’s Matt Walker earned a decision at the 285-pound heavyweight division to provide the Panthers with their margin of victory in a 33-30 Hockomock League match with North Attleboro Monday.
The Panthers narrowed the gap on North as Nolan Sheridan took six points on a pin with 30 seconds left in his match at 220 pounds with Alex Warsofsky.
Franklin gained six points when North’s Alex Yan was forced to injury default at 126 pounds with a broken collarbone.
In suffering their first setback of the season, North Attleboro (4-1) received pins from Andrew Faris (138), Chris Galligan (152) and Dylan Vigstol (170).
Franklin 33, North Attleboro 30: 120-Drew Difilippo (F) def. Tanner Ferguson 10-1; 126-Matt Leofanti (F) def. Alex Yan by injury default; 132-Jake Carlucci (F) pinned Braxton Ferro 1:36; 138-Andrew Faris (NA) pinned Tom O’Leary 1:10; 145-Ethan Smith (NA) def. Ahmed Jawando 3-0; 152-Chris Galligan (NA) pinned Alex Foley 2:30; 160-Alex Fracassa (F) def. Jaad Ismail 17-2; 170-Dylan Vigstol (NA) pinned Christopher Kuehl 1:21; 182-Greg Berthiaume (NA) def. Ryan Parlon 4-2; 195-Liam Cogavin (F) def. Austin Dean 6-4; 220-Nolan Sheridan (F) pinned Alex Warsofky 5:30; 285-Matt Walker (F) def. Keysun Wise 8-2.
